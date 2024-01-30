2024 Six Nations: All the biggest moments, talking points and quotes

Time to dust ourselves off, bite down on that mouthguard and go again.

The 2024 Six Nations is upon us, and we have you covered for all the biggest moments, best scores, hottest talking points, press conference quotes, pundit reactions, and more.

Six Nations battle commences

Leading into the 2024 Six Nations, here were some of the stand-out lines from the launch, which was held at the Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, in January.

“Is this a new start?” asked Ireland coach Andy Farrell. “It’s not, because of everything we have been through. We want to build on that. You don’t do that by cutting the legs off yourself… I don’t buy into that four-year cycle talk.”

Gregor Townsend on new Scotland co-captain, Finn Russell, “I was talking to Finn, in the summer, before we played France, it was clear that he wasn’t going to change the way he played… we’re confident that captaincy is going to add another layer to their performances.”

“What you have seen is glimpses of a different mind-set in this team,” said Steve Borthwick, on England’s recent performances. “That mind-set is one where every single moment in every single game counts, and that you have to fight for.”

“We go in there without a huge amount of expectation, and people writing us off,” declared Wales coach Warren Gatland. “As I’ve said in the past, write us off at your peril… with Welsh players, get a couple of wins under their belt and they are hard to beat.”

The Six Nations action get underway on Friday, February 2 and wraps up in mid March.

Related links: