Search icon

Rugby

30th Jan 2024

2024 Six Nations: All the biggest moments, talking points and quotes

Patrick McCarry

six nations

Time to dust ourselves off, bite down on that mouthguard and go again.

The 2024 Six Nations is upon us, and we have you covered for all the biggest moments, best scores, hottest talking points, press conference quotes, pundit reactions, and more.

Click on the key point you want to read about, or just keep scrolling to see updates in our live hub [below]:

Six Nations battle commences

Leading into the 2024 Six Nations, here were some of the stand-out lines from the launch, which was held at the Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, in January.

“Is this a new start?” asked Ireland coach Andy Farrell. “It’s not, because of everything we have been through. We want to build on that. You don’t do that by cutting the legs off yourself… I don’t buy into that four-year cycle talk.”

Gregor Townsend on new Scotland co-captain, Finn Russell, “I was talking to Finn, in the summer, before we played France, it was clear that he wasn’t going to change the way he played… we’re confident that captaincy is going to add another layer to their performances.”

“What you have seen is glimpses of a different mind-set in this team,” said Steve Borthwick, on England’s recent performances. “That mind-set is one where every single moment in every single game counts, and that you have to fight for.”

“We go in there without a huge amount of expectation, and people writing us off,” declared Wales coach Warren Gatland. “As I’ve said in the past, write us off at your peril… with Welsh players, get a couple of wins under their belt and they are hard to beat.”

The Six Nations action get underway on Friday, February 2 and wraps up in mid March.

Related links:

Topics:

2024 Six Nations,England (rugby union),Rugby Union,Six Nations,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

Football

Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

By Callum Boyle

Al Hilal player performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration in front of Lionel Messi

Al Hilal

Al Hilal player performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration in front of Lionel Messi

By Callum Boyle

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

Darts

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Castleford Tigers hooker released from contract to enter Love Island villa

Gemma Owen

Castleford Tigers hooker released from contract to enter Love Island villa

By JOE

Sheer madness in Cardiff as pitch invader costs Wales try in agonising Springboks loss

Rugby

Sheer madness in Cardiff as pitch invader costs Wales try in agonising Springboks loss

By Patrick McCarry

Here’s how to apply for tickets to the House of Rugby Live Guinness Six Nations Special

Guinness House of Rugby

Here’s how to apply for tickets to the House of Rugby Live Guinness Six Nations Special

By JOE

Warren Gatland selects five England stars in his strongest Lions XV, right now

2025 Lions

Warren Gatland selects five England stars in his strongest Lions XV, right now

By Patrick McCarry

Pat Lam targets history with ‘rejects and the unwanted’ at Bristol Bears

A Season With

Pat Lam targets history with ‘rejects and the unwanted’ at Bristol Bears

By Patrick McCarry

Australia lock Darcy Swain sent off for headbutting England’s Jonny Hill

Australia Rugby

Australia lock Darcy Swain sent off for headbutting England’s Jonny Hill

By Daniel Brown

Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be next Bond girl

Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be next Bond girl

By Nina McLaughlin

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

Breaking Bad

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By Kieran Galpin

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

Manchester United

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

By Patrick McCarry

Football fans claim Jürgen Klopp is not a Premier League legend

Jurgen Klopp

Football fans claim Jürgen Klopp is not a Premier League legend

By Charlie Herbert

‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ trailer starring Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega leaves fans in awe

‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ trailer starring Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega leaves fans in awe

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Name the 20 most expensive players that Arsenal have signed

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name the 20 most expensive players that Arsenal have signed

By Paul Moore

VIDEO: The moment Gold Cup winning jockey describes his triumph as ‘f**king unbelievable’, live on TV

Bryan Cooper

VIDEO: The moment Gold Cup winning jockey describes his triumph as ‘f**king unbelievable’, live on TV

By Simon Lloyd

Parklife 2022 line up: Tyler the Creator and 50 Cent among this year’s huge names

Festivals

Parklife 2022 line up: Tyler the Creator and 50 Cent among this year’s huge names

By Danny Jones

Demetrious Johnson proves himself a class above as he hands out meals to homeless people

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson proves himself a class above as he hands out meals to homeless people

By Darragh Murphy

One of the most bizarre finishes to a fight condemns Chris Weidman to third consecutive defeat

Chris Weidman

One of the most bizarre finishes to a fight condemns Chris Weidman to third consecutive defeat

By Darragh Murphy

The gross reason why I’m A Celeb contestants have to wear red socks

I'm A Celeb

The gross reason why I’m A Celeb contestants have to wear red socks

By JOE

Load more stories