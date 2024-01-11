British & Irish Lions head coach: All the big announcements, quotes and best reactions

There is a new leader of the pride.

For the first time in 12 years, the British & Irish Lions have a new head coach. The Lions coach announcement, and press briefing, is taking place in London today [Thursday, January 11] and we will have all the big comments, details and reactions.

After Andy Farrell was confirmed as new head coach, he commented, “It is a tremendous honour and a privilege to be named Head Coach of The British & Irish Lions. I know how special Lions Tours are having been involved in the 2013 and 2017 Tours, so I am delighted to get the chance to lead the team in 2025.

“There is a wealth of talent across Britain and Ireland, and I am looking forward to building a team that can deliver the ultimate goal of success in Australia. I also want to thank the Irish Rugby Football Union for their support in allowing me to accept this prestigious opportunity.”

In an IRFU press release on Farrell getting the top job, it was revealed who was on the head coach selection committee. The release, in part, reads:

‘The panel that selected the Head Coach was chaired by Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions CEO, and consisted of Ieuan Evans, British & Irish Lions Chairperson, along with former British & Irish Lions players Brian O’Driscoll, Sir Ian McGeechan, and Nigel Redman.’

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora was asked Farrell landing the Lions gig, last month. He commented ,”Hopefully that accolade is the next one for him and we’d be more than comfortable with how to deal with it. As far as the period of time he might be away from us, that’s still something I think can be discussed if this happens.”