11th Jan 2024

British & Irish Lions head coach: All the big announcements, quotes and best reactions

Patrick McCarry

Andy Farrell

There is a new leader of the pride.

For the first time in 12 years, the British & Irish Lions have a new head coach. The Lions coach announcement, and press briefing, is taking place in London today [Thursday, January 11] and we will have all the big comments, details and reactions.

After Andy Farrell was confirmed as new head coach, he commented, “It is a tremendous honour and a privilege to be named Head Coach of The British & Irish Lions. I know how special Lions Tours are having been involved in the 2013 and 2017 Tours, so I am delighted to get the chance to lead the team in 2025.

“There is a wealth of talent across Britain and Ireland, and I am looking forward to building a team that can deliver the ultimate goal of success in Australia. I also want to thank the Irish Rugby Football Union for their support in allowing me to accept this prestigious opportunity.”

In an IRFU press release on Farrell getting the top job, it was revealed who was on the head coach selection committee. The release, in part, reads:

‘The panel that selected the Head Coach was chaired by Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions CEO, and consisted of Ieuan Evans, British & Irish Lions Chairperson, along with former British & Irish Lions players Brian O’DriscollSir Ian McGeechan, and Nigel Redman.’

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora was asked Farrell landing the Lions gig, last month. He commented ,”Hopefully that accolade is the next one for him and we’d be more than comfortable with how to deal with it. As far as the period of time he might be away from us, that’s still something I think can be discussed if this happens.”

Andy Farrell

Warren Gatland backed Andy Farrell for Lions role

Almost as soon as the final whistle blew in Wellington, New Zealand, back in the summer of 2022, Andy Farrell had the plum Lions coach role wrapped up and tied with a bow.

With England struggling under Eddie Jones, and Wales going back to Warren Gatland after a rollercoasters Wayne Pivac ride, the only threat looked to be coming from Gregor Townsend, particularly when Scotland started their 2023 Six Nations campaign with a bang.

The Scots fell away and were also-rans in the World Cup but, the truth is, Farrell had the Lions gig a long time before it. The only other possibilities were Leo Cullen, in that overseer role, or La Rochelle supremo Ronan O’Gara. The former Munster outhalf insists he is committed to his club, but is open to an assistant coach gig for the tour Down Under, if it can be worked out.

Gatland was the last chess piece to fall – he claimed he did not want his name to be considered for the role but the writing was on the wall. Last November, three-time Lions coach Gatland openly backed Andy Farrell.

Leinster and Ireland prop Andrew Porter was asked, ahead of his side’s Champions Cup clash with Stade Francais, about Andy Farrell possibly becoming Lions head coach. He replied:

“Andy has been in that set-up before and he knows the demands of a Lions Tour. He would be an incredible coach for something like that… he’s definitely shown to Irish people, and the world, what calibre of a coach he is, and what type of person, as well. It wouldn’t be a bother to him, that role.”

Former Ireland flanker Simon Easterby is set to take over from Farrell as interim Ireland head coach, following this summer’s tour to South Africa.

