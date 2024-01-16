Search icon

16th Jan 2024

Louis Rees-Zammit announces he’s quitting rugby to pursue NFL dream

Callum Boyle

Louis Rees-Zammit

The Wales star will be swapping sports

Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has surprisingly announced that he is quitting rugby to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

Rees-Zammit, 22, is one of Wales’ brightest up talents but in a shocking decision on Tuesday, confirmed that he would be moving on to try and secure a roster place in the 2024 NFL season.

Gloucester Rugby confirmed that he had been released with immediate effect.

A statement from the club said: “Gloucester Rugby have agreed to release winger Louis Rees-Zammit with immediate effect to enable the 22-year-old to pursue his dream of playing in the National Football League (NFL). 

“The Welsh international has accepted an invitation to join the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP) which provides elite athletes from around the world with an opportunity to earn a place on an NFL roster.”

The winger added: “Gloucester Rugby has been a huge part of my life. From the start at Hartpury College and my first professional rugby contract with Gloucester in 2020, to my Wales and Lions caps; the Club has been central to my development as a player, and I’m so grateful for their support. 

“I will always be very proud of my time at Kingsholm and want to particularly thank the incredible fans who make the Club so special. Also, to my teammates, to George Skivington and Alex Brown, thank you for giving me such special memories and for supporting this next stage of my career. 

“I have had the incredible honour of playing rugby for my country which, as a proud Welshman, I’ve never taken for granted. However, I believe that this is the right time for me to realise another professional goal of playing American football in the US. Those opportunities don’t come around very often.”

He also posted to his own social media account in which he stressed that he wasn’t retiring from rugby indefinitely, but would like to try a new sport while he is still young.

It leaves Wales with a major dilemma on the eve of the Six Nations as one of their most exciting players will now no longer be considered available for selection.

