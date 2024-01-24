Search icon

Rugby

24th Jan 2024

Netflix cameras catch what Owen Farrell said at half-time during Ireland game

Patrick McCarry

Owen Farrell

“We’ll deal with whatever comes our way.”

The new Netflix rugby documentary, Six Nations: Full Contact, is out now, and both Owen Farrell and Johnny Sexton come to the fore in the final episode.

Ireland are featured prominently in episodes one, two and eight of the eight-episodes series, which revolves around the 2023 Six Nations championship. Scotland and Italy look to have granted the most access to Netflix cameras, but English rugby fans will see Steve Borthwick, Ellis Genge, Freddie Steward and Owen Farrell all interviewed.

The series, like the championship itself, culminates with ‘Super Saturday’, which fell on March 18, last year. Ireland were well set for the title after winning their first four games, but still needed to put a wounded English side to the sword to claim the title and, with it, Grand Slam.

As we know now, that first half at Aviva Stadium was extremely tense. Presented with the opportunity to win a Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time, Ireland were nervy and not their usual, clinical selves. They were 10-6 up, just before half-time, when England fullback Freddie Steward was red-carded for a collision with Hugo Keenan [that red card was later down-graded to yellow, but too late to help England].

The Nerflix cameras and microphones were allowed into the Ireland and England dressing rooms for that championship decider, and they picked up a rousing Farrell speech in what could be his last ever Six Nations game.

Owen Farrell

The Netflix cameras switch from the English ‘Away’ dressing room, at Aviva Stadium, where a distraught Freddie Steward is consoled by his teammates.

The episode then switches back to the ‘Home’ dressing room as Johnny Sexton focuses, then rallies, the troops. The Ireland captain comments:

“We’ve been in this position before, boys, where we’ve had an average first half. We’ve f***ing gone out and we’ve fixed f***ing problems. That’s all the f***ing work we’ve put into the last three years, in terms of our mental f***ing skills. Okay?

“We start again. We just keep winning moment after moment.”

We then jump to the French press conference, featuring Antoine Dupont and Fabien Galthie, after their 41-28 win over Wales. France had been hoping to retain the title they had won in 2022 and put some pressure on Ireland with their bonus point win. However, with Steward now sent off and England playing with 14 men, there is an air of acceptance and inevitability in their comments.

Before that second half resumes, there is a final jump to the English dressing room, where captain Owen Farrell is urging his teammates to fight on, fully aware that Ireland may tighten further as long as the contest remains close. He declares:

“Lads there’s 40 minutes. 40 minutes to f***ing go for them.

“We’ll deal with whatever comes our way, but this is now a f***ing bosh, straight up. Right now, let’s go.”

The score was 10-9, after a Farrell penalty, right up until the 61st minute. The home crowd were feeling antsy, and desperately seeking a big player, or moment, to swing the tie in their favour.

Ultimately, it was constant Irish pressure, phase after phase, that saw the 14 men of England wilt. Robbie Henshaw crashed over for a try that broke the game open, with further scores following for hookers Dan Sheehan and Rob Herring.

One year on, the championship is back but the two men that made the speeches have moved on. Sexton retired after the 2023 World Cup, while Farrell opted to step away from Test rugby for the remainder of 2023/24 after helping England to third place at the World Cup. He will move to Racing 92, this summer, so it remains to be seen if he will ever play Test rugby for England again.

If that is his final Six Nations team-talk, the cameras accurately captured that no-nonsense spirit that has driven him to great heights.

Related links:

Topics:

England Rugby,Owen Farrell,Rugby Union,Six Nations,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Darwin Nunez compared to Thierry Henry by Liverpool legend

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez compared to Thierry Henry by Liverpool legend

By Callum Boyle

Jose Mourinho can win England Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup, claims Darren Bent

England

Jose Mourinho can win England Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup, claims Darren Bent

By Callum Boyle

Quincy Promes facing nine-year prison sentence in cocaine smuggling case

Crime

Quincy Promes facing nine-year prison sentence in cocaine smuggling case

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Chris Ashton on his post-match apology to Ireland star James Lowe

Champions Cup

Chris Ashton on his post-match apology to Ireland star James Lowe

By Patrick McCarry

“Yes, man, straight up!” – All Blacks star Ardie Savea on what rugby can learn from the USA

Ardie Savea

“Yes, man, straight up!” – All Blacks star Ardie Savea on what rugby can learn from the USA

By Patrick McCarry

Eddie Jones had a few interesting words for Joe Schmidt at the Six Nations launch

Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones had a few interesting words for Joe Schmidt at the Six Nations launch

By Patrick McCarry

Maro Itoje on institutional racism and the Black Lives Matter movement

black lives matter

Maro Itoje on institutional racism and the Black Lives Matter movement

By Alex Roberts

Two huge calls that would completely transform England team to face Springboks

Eddie Jones

Two huge calls that would completely transform England team to face Springboks

By Patrick McCarry

“I love living here” – Trojans RFC and one of the world’s most scenic places to play rugby

Canada

“I love living here” – Trojans RFC and one of the world’s most scenic places to play rugby

By Patrick McCarry

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Michael J Fox admits he’s not going to live until 80 as he says ‘every day it’s tougher’

Michael J Fox

Michael J Fox admits he’s not going to live until 80 as he says ‘every day it’s tougher’

By Steve Hopkins

The Traitors fans shocked after seeing where contestants stay while filming

The Traitors fans shocked after seeing where contestants stay while filming

By Nina McLaughlin

TikToker sparks outrage after piercing daughter’s ears, claiming ‘her pain was worth it’

TikToker sparks outrage after piercing daughter’s ears, claiming ‘her pain was worth it’

By Nina McLaughlin

Ryanair selling £15 flights to ‘hidden gem’ city that has £2 pints and is just 2 hours away

Ryanair selling £15 flights to ‘hidden gem’ city that has £2 pints and is just 2 hours away

By Nina McLaughlin

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Neurologist says nos is ‘more dangerous than cocaine’ – and some kids are consuming 150 cannisters a day

Drugs

Neurologist says nos is ‘more dangerous than cocaine’ – and some kids are consuming 150 cannisters a day

By Charlie Herbert

Amber Heard drags out ‘years’ of therapy notes as she continues to insist Johnny Depp hit her

Amber Heard

Amber Heard drags out ‘years’ of therapy notes as she continues to insist Johnny Depp hit her

By Steve Hopkins

Most people blow 70% of their money on three things, cutting back is key to becoming rich

millionaire

Most people blow 70% of their money on three things, cutting back is key to becoming rich

By James Dawson

Ranking the I’m A Celeb contestants by how likely Harry Redknapp would be to sign them

Football

Ranking the I’m A Celeb contestants by how likely Harry Redknapp would be to sign them

By Wayne Farry

There’s a film called ‘Omicron’ and the plot is sending conspiracy theorists wild

Aliens

There’s a film called ‘Omicron’ and the plot is sending conspiracy theorists wild

By Kieran Galpin

The proof that Jose Mourinho is already hard at work as Manchester United boss

Jose Mourinho

The proof that Jose Mourinho is already hard at work as Manchester United boss

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories