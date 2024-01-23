Search icon

Football

23rd Jan 2024

Fans hail ‘greatest AFCON ever’ as Ghana surrender two-goal lead in stoppage time

Callum Boyle

AFCON

‘Best group stage of any tournament’

The Africa Cup of Nations is providing plenty of entertainment for people, with some even claiming this is the greatest edition of the tournament.

Monday’s fixtures provided a wild sequence of events as host nation Ivory Coast were embarrassingly beaten 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea, meaning they face an uphill task to even qualify for the last 16.

Mohamed Salah watched on as Egypt all but booked their place in the next stage of the tournament although it wasn’t easy, as they drew 2-2 to Cape Verde.

Egypt thought they had won the game in the 93rd minute only for Cape Verde to fire back again in stoppage time and ensure a share of a spoils.

It means that with one game to go, Egypt have three points however the biggest failure was Ghana, who now look set to be heading home following yet another dismal group stage campaign.

With just stoppage time to contend with it looked as though Chris Hughton’s side were going to end the game as 2-0 winners against Mozambique following Jordan Ayew’s two penalties either side of half time but the opposition had other ideas.

Two goals in three minutes from Geny Catamo and Reinildo Mandava now mean that barring a miracle, Ghana will not be qualifying for the knockout stages as they sit in third with two points.

Those watching on from around the world couldn’t believe what they had watched and even claimed it was the best tournament of all time.

“AFCON is mental. What a tournament,” wrote one person.

A second commented: “Greatest AFCON group stage ever already hands down. Best group stage of any football tournament in my lifetime.

“This, right here, is outstanding AFCON. You switch over for one game of madness and all you’re doing is missing the chaos on the other channel,” exclaimed another.

“This AFCON is turning out to be one of the best ever. Goals galore, screamers, late goals, drama, zero controversies. Host team getting knocked out in the group stage [not confirmed]. It’s time for Africa.”

Related links:

Topics:

Africa Cup of Nations,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Ronaldo Nazario snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his eight greatest footballers of all-time

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his eight greatest footballers of all-time

By Callum Boyle

Gabby Agbonlahor says Nemanja Vidic is ‘most overrated centre-back’ in Premier League history

Football

Gabby Agbonlahor says Nemanja Vidic is ‘most overrated centre-back’ in Premier League history

By Callum Boyle

Man United to introduce new rule to clear out dead wood

Football

Man United to introduce new rule to clear out dead wood

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Kieran Tierney could be about to leave Celtic for the Premier League

Celtic

Kieran Tierney could be about to leave Celtic for the Premier League

By Simon Lloyd

Eric Dier makes incredible confession about his winning penalty against Colombia

Colombia

Eric Dier makes incredible confession about his winning penalty against Colombia

By Reuben Pinder

Bayern boss Kovac confirms Lewandowski and Coman had fight at training

Bayern Munich

Bayern boss Kovac confirms Lewandowski and Coman had fight at training

By Simon Lloyd

Jose Mourinho praises Kepa Arrizabalaga’s “confidence” after substitution controversy

Carabao Cup

Jose Mourinho praises Kepa Arrizabalaga’s “confidence” after substitution controversy

By Wayne Farry

Furious Real Madrid opposed decision to redo Champions League draw after Man Utd error

Champions League

Furious Real Madrid opposed decision to redo Champions League draw after Man Utd error

By Daniel Brown

Man United will make money from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United will make money from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move

By Simon Lloyd

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concerts confirm as he ‘prepares farewell to fans’

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concerts confirm as he ‘prepares farewell to fans’

By Nina McLaughlin

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison confirms son Adam’s cause of death aged 39

Pawn Stars

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison confirms son Adam’s cause of death aged 39

By Charlie Herbert

David Tennant stars in ‘mind f**k’ show landing on Netflix next month

david tennant

David Tennant stars in ‘mind f**k’ show landing on Netflix next month

By Charlie Herbert

Doomsday Clock to be updated today as we’re closer to midnight than ever

Apocalypse

Doomsday Clock to be updated today as we’re closer to midnight than ever

By Charlie Herbert

Margot Robbie insisted on doing Wolf Of Wall Street scene fully naked to make it more realistic

Entertainment

Margot Robbie insisted on doing Wolf Of Wall Street scene fully naked to make it more realistic

By Charlie Herbert

Tom Holland has a famous dad many people don’t know about

Tom Holland has a famous dad many people don’t know about

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Ireland fans left furious by ITV’s national anthem error

England

Ireland fans left furious by ITV’s national anthem error

By JOE

Grenfell Tower resident breaks down as he describes people jumping from burning building

Grenfell Tower

Grenfell Tower resident breaks down as he describes people jumping from burning building

By Rich Cooper

Hate crime: It takes police six times longer to deal with than normal crimes

Hate crime: It takes police six times longer to deal with than normal crimes

By Maddy Mussen

Roberto Soldado reveals reason the reason for his miserable time at Spurs

Roberto Soldado

Roberto Soldado reveals reason the reason for his miserable time at Spurs

By JOE

Every minor character in the US Office ranked from worst to best

Entertainment

Every minor character in the US Office ranked from worst to best

By Ciara Knight

Conor McGregor bragging about his cars on Instagram will have you crying into your steering wheel

Cars

Conor McGregor bragging about his cars on Instagram will have you crying into your steering wheel

By Carl Kinsella

Load more stories