Fans hail ‘greatest AFCON ever’ as Ghana surrender two-goal lead in stoppage time

‘Best group stage of any tournament’

The Africa Cup of Nations is providing plenty of entertainment for people, with some even claiming this is the greatest edition of the tournament.

Monday’s fixtures provided a wild sequence of events as host nation Ivory Coast were embarrassingly beaten 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea, meaning they face an uphill task to even qualify for the last 16.

"NUMBER FOURRR" ⚽⚽⚽⚽



Jannick Buyla rifles the ball low inside the left post for Equatorial Guinea! pic.twitter.com/Mz33DWsgui — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 22, 2024

Mohamed Salah watched on as Egypt all but booked their place in the next stage of the tournament although it wasn’t easy, as they drew 2-2 to Cape Verde.

Egypt thought they had won the game in the 93rd minute only for Cape Verde to fire back again in stoppage time and ensure a share of a spoils.

ASTONISHING! 🤯😳



Cape Verde equalise in the 99th minute! 🇨🇻 pic.twitter.com/ZHfj3Vfpns — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 22, 2024

It means that with one game to go, Egypt have three points however the biggest failure was Ghana, who now look set to be heading home following yet another dismal group stage campaign.

With just stoppage time to contend with it looked as though Chris Hughton’s side were going to end the game as 2-0 winners against Mozambique following Jordan Ayew’s two penalties either side of half time but the opposition had other ideas.

Two goals in three minutes from Geny Catamo and Reinildo Mandava now mean that barring a miracle, Ghana will not be qualifying for the knockout stages as they sit in third with two points.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT!?



Mozambique score TWICE in three minutes! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9vPGQvtA9i — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 22, 2024

Those watching on from around the world couldn’t believe what they had watched and even claimed it was the best tournament of all time.

“AFCON is mental. What a tournament,” wrote one person.

A second commented: “Greatest AFCON group stage ever already hands down. Best group stage of any football tournament in my lifetime.

“This, right here, is outstanding AFCON. You switch over for one game of madness and all you’re doing is missing the chaos on the other channel,” exclaimed another.

“This AFCON is turning out to be one of the best ever. Goals galore, screamers, late goals, drama, zero controversies. Host team getting knocked out in the group stage [not confirmed]. It’s time for Africa.”

