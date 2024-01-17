Jamie George captains new-look England as Six Nations squad announced

Steve Borthwick has announced his England squad for the 2024 Six Nations.

Jamie George will captain England, with Henry Slade returning and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso called up for the first time.

Introducing your England squad for the 2024 Guinness Men's Six Nations!



“Last week Steve asked me to be captain for the upcoming Six Nations and I accepted with huge gratitude and enthusiasm,” said Jamie George.



“I love playing rugby for England. I hope that everyone has seen how much it means to me, I have never shied away from that. I am so excited about where this team can go and bringing the fans on that journey with us is something that I care about deeply.



“I believe I’m at the stage of my career where I can give my all to the captaincy and give my best on the pitch.

FORWARDS

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, uncapped)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 85 caps) – captain

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 caps)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

BACKS

Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped)

Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 caps)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 caps)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 caps)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)