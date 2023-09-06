Jesse Lingard offered unexpected Premier League return

Jesse Lingard could be given another chance in the top flight

Jesse Lingard’s Premier League career may not be over just yet, with reports claiming that he could be offered the chance to resume his playing career.

Lingard has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the season following an underwhelming season at the City Ground.

Despite failing to live up to expectations, the former England international believed he still achieved his goals at Forest.

“Thank you to everybody from the fans to all the back room staff and of course the players. Been a rollercoaster journey but we stuck together through thick and thin and achieved our goal. It’s been a pleasure,” he wrote on Instagram.

The 30-year-old has failed to find a new club since becoming a free agent and spent the summer training on his own to stay fit if a club came calling and it now seems like he may have offers.

According to Sky Sports, Lingard is of interest to Wolves and former side West Ham where he spent the second half of the 2021/2022 season on loan.

Both clubs have had contrasting starts to the season with West Ham unbeaten in their opening four Premier League games having won three and drawn one.

Wolves meanwhile have only won once – a 1-0 victory away at Everton – and lost the other three games.

As Lingard is a free agent, Wolves and West Ham would both be able to sign him outside of the transfer window, which closed last week.

