29th Feb 2024

Paul Pogba receives lengthy ban after failed drug test, according to reports

Charlie Herbert

paul pogba drugs ban

It could be a career-ending ban for the former United midfielder

Paul Pogba has been handed a four-year ban from football following a failed doping test, according to Italian media.

Repubblica Sport reports that the midfielder has been banned for four years for doping violations.

He as been provisionally suspended since September 2023 after DHEA was found in his system following a drugs test. This is a hormone that can raise testosterone in the body, which can increase an athlete’s endurance.

The failed drugs test was confirmed in October when his B sample also returned a positive result.

The Frenchman had been on the bench for his Juventus side’s 3-0 win over Udinese in Serie A when he was selected for random testing after the match.

The report states that the prosecution didn’t believe Pogba’s claims that he accidentally consumed the substance.

Pogba has made just 12 appearances for Juventus since rejoining the club in 2022 (Getty)

Pogba, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, turns 31 this year, so there’s a strong chance that four years out of the game could spell the end of his career.

If this is the case, it would be a remarkable fall from grace for the midfielder. Having joined Manchester United’s academy in 2009, he ended up joining Juventus in July 2012.

After an impressive spell at the Old Lady, he returned to United for a then-record fee of £89.3 million.

Over a six-year spell at Old Trafford, the mercurial talent made 226 appearances for the Red Devils, but was a divisive figure for many.

Eventually, he fell out of favour and returned to Juventus. But his spell back in Turin was a disaster as he was blighted by injuries.

Over two seasons, he made just 12 appearances for the Italian giants, scoring no goals.

Once seen as one of the greatest players in the world, it’s difficult to see a way back for him now.

