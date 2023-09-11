Search icon

11th Sep 2023

Paul Pogba reportedly tests positive for testosterone

Callum Boyle

Paul Pogba

Pogba could face a lengthy ban from football if found guilty

Paul Pogba could face a lengthy ban from football after he reportedly tested positive for testosterone from a drugs test.

Italian media have reported that the drugs test took place after Juventus’ 3-0 win against Udinese on August 20 in which Pogba was named as an unused substitute.

They added that the midfielder would have three days to produce a counter-result however if found guilty it means that Pogba would face a ban.

Doping bans are severely punished in football and Pogba could face a suspension of anywhere between two-four years if found guilty.

It comes after a difficult period for Pogba in which he recently admitted that he nearly retired from football in 2022 after being at the centre of an alleged extortion plot.

The World Cup winner was threatened by a gang of masked, armed men – which included his brother, Mathias – who confronted him in a Paris apartment and demanded millions for “protection services”.

Al Jazeera’s Generation Sport that the ordeal nearly made him quit the game for good.

“Money changes people. … It can break up a family. It can create a war,” he said. 

“Sometimes I was just by myself thinking, ‘I don’t want to have money anymore. I just don’t want to play anymore.

“I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me – not for the fame, not for the money.’ Sometimes it’s tough.”

After missing the whole of the 2022/2023 campaign through injury, Pogba returned to the fold and played in the opening two games before suffering a back injury in a 2-0 win against Empoli earlier this month.

Topics:

Football,Paul Pogba,Sport

