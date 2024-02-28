United travel to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night

As if Erik ten Hag needed anything else to worry about, the incredible statistic of only five Man United players avoiding injury so far doesn’t bode well as we enter the business end of the season.

United have recorded an unbelievable 46 cases of injury or illness this season, with both Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw added to the injury list ahead of their FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening, the latter with a potential season-ending blow.

While the injury absences vary in length, it will be a major worry to the Dutch boss, whose team is starting to slip in the fight for a European slot next season.

Only five Man United players have avoided injury this season

On top of the injury concerns for the season so far, there have been 11 cases of illness reported within the squad.

That includes Marcus Rashford’s one match lay-off following his controversial night out in Belfast last month, which saw the England striker miss the FA Cup game against Newport County.

The only five players not to miss any gametime this season through injury are Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Altay Bayindir and Alejandro Garnacho.

ℹ️ The boss has provided a fitness update on a trio of Reds ahead of Wednesday's #FACup tie. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2024

Despite his clean bill of health, Bayindir has only featured once for Man United this season, replacing Onana in goal for his side’s win over Newport while the first choice keeper was at AFCON.

Star striker Rasmus Hojlund, whose rise to form since the new year has been blighted by injury recently, has missed two games since he suffered a muscle injury and is expected to return in early March.

The injury will come as a major blow for the young striker, who had scored in his last six games and potentially won’t return until after the upcoming international break.

Other star players like Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Casemiro and Mason Mount have all experienced lengthy lay-offs due to injuries this season.

United face an FA Cup fifth round draw against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday evening, with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes also doubts for the injury-ravaged squad.

