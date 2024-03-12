Paul Pogba offered shock return to football despite four-year ban

Pogba was given a four-year ban for doping

Paul Pogba may be offered a route back into football despite being banned.

Pogba was given a four-year ban from football for doping violations last month. The 2018 World Cup winner has insisted he will fight the ban in a passionate statement.

It’s the latest setback in a rocky few years that has seen the midfielder fail to impress in his second spell at Juventus after he left Manchester United in 2022.

Question marks have now arisen as to whether or not the 30-year-old will ever play again but he may be given a chance to return to quicker than expected.

Pogba given unlikely offer

According to Tuttosport, a team in Russia has given the midfielder the opportunity to play again.

Broke Boys, a side playing in the celebrity-hosted league have declared their interest and see themselves as the perfect place for Pogba to get his career back on track.

In 2022, Media Football League was created, a championship in which teams are made up of celebrities of all kinds, from actors to influencers.

Club director Artjom Chatjaturjan has also revealed that he has been in contact with Pogba about making the move.

“It may seem like a joke, but we called him.” He told Tuttosport. “So far he has politely refused. He is in a desperate moment and needs time to accept it, Pogba is one of the best footballers in world won’t be able to play for that long.”

If he accepts, Pogba would reportedly earn a salary of £1,167-a-month as well as plenty of other benefit such as luxury accommodation in Odintsovo.

