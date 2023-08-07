Search icon

Boxing

07th Aug 2023

Nate Diaz finally accepts $10m offer from Jake Paul for cage fight rematch

Steve Hopkins

‘Let’s run it back in MMA to make it fair’

Nate Diaz has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to step into the octagon, after losing their boxing bout.

Paul dropped the UFC legend on his way to a one-sided decision on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The scorecards read 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91 in favour of ‘The Problem Child’ after their 10 round fight.

YouTuber, Paul, had already proposed a second fight against Diaz – who boasted a 22-13 record in the UFC – in MMA before they met in the ring, but Diaz had held out saying it would take more than $10m to make it happen.

The Mirror has since reported that Diaz has accepted the offer after Paul mentioned it again after their fight. As a condition, Diaz has insisted it must be a co-promotion with the PFL (Professional Fighters league) and his own staple Real Fight Inc.

Paul said on Saturday: “All credit to my team and I want to run it back in MMA.

“$10million PFL, that’s the offer. Let’s run it back in MMA to make it fair. I won one, now it’s your chance in home territory of MMA. He’s real tough, that’s what he’s known for but tough in this sport doesn’t work. I knocked him and won basically every round, I had him hurt in the first round and he kept on coming.”

Diaz replied, “Let’s do it”, before adding: “We’re going to have to co-promote with Real Fight Inc. He’s big and he’s tough, I wish I could have done better things but some s*** it didn’t go the way I wanted it to. I should have trained better and done better things but it’s all good. He won this one but i’ll fight anyone, I don’t give a f***.”

Diaz joked that he “won the battle” by showing off some his MMA moves in the fight, one of which included a guillotine choke in the ninth round.

“I wasn’t trying to but I had the single leg [takedown] in the first round and the choke in the ninth, so I won that battle. He’s tough and he’s big, I think he’s doing a great job.”

Jake Paul left with head in hands after Nate Diaz walks out of face-to-face interview

Nate Diaz got Jake Paul in a guillotine choke during boxing match

Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte cancelled after anti-doping test

Topics:

Jake Paul,Nate Diaz

RELATED ARTICLES

Jake Paul left with head in hands after Nate Diaz walks out of face-to-face interview

Jake Paul

Jake Paul left with head in hands after Nate Diaz walks out of face-to-face interview

By Steve Hopkins

Jake Paul broke his new $420,000 Ferrari just one hour after buying it

Ferrari

Jake Paul broke his new $420,000 Ferrari just one hour after buying it

By Steve Hopkins

Legendary boxer Butterbean wants to fight Jake Paul as he comes out of retirement

Boxing

Legendary boxer Butterbean wants to fight Jake Paul as he comes out of retirement

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Jake Paul hits back at Tyson Fury’s X-rated ‘p****’ chant with ‘Beethoven’ jibe

Boxing

Jake Paul hits back at Tyson Fury’s X-rated ‘p****’ chant with ‘Beethoven’ jibe

By Daniel Brown

Carl Frampton and Donald McRae on boxing’s extraordinary influence in Troubles Belfast

Boxing

Carl Frampton and Donald McRae on boxing’s extraordinary influence in Troubles Belfast

By Wayne Farry

Conor McGregor dismisses talk of Jake Paul fight with brutal dig at YouTuber

Boxing

Conor McGregor dismisses talk of Jake Paul fight with brutal dig at YouTuber

By Daniel Brown

Josh Warrington says he’d “rather have been knocked out” than see fight end in draw

Josh Warrington

Josh Warrington says he’d “rather have been knocked out” than see fight end in draw

By Alex Roberts

Chris Eubank Jr destroys Conor Benn with brutal tweet

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr destroys Conor Benn with brutal tweet

By Lee Costello

WBC President reveals plans to introduce transgender category for boxing

Boxing

WBC President reveals plans to introduce transgender category for boxing

By Callum Boyle

‘Barbie’ surpasses $1 billion globally just 17 days after being released

barbie movie

‘Barbie’ surpasses $1 billion globally just 17 days after being released

By Steve Hopkins

Man Utd fans reaction to Harry Maguire today shows it’s time to move on

Man Utd fans reaction to Harry Maguire today shows it’s time to move on

By Robert Redmond

Husband desperately tried to save wife who died from drinking water

Health

Husband desperately tried to save wife who died from drinking water

By Steve Hopkins

Brother of boy decapitated on ‘World’s Tallest Waterslide’ had to tell parents what happened

Brother of boy decapitated on ‘World’s Tallest Waterslide’ had to tell parents what happened

By Joseph Loftus

Woman furious about paying £8 for fish and chips

Woman furious about paying £8 for fish and chips

By Joseph Loftus

Friend of daredevil who fell from 68th floor says he didn’t slip

Daredevil

Friend of daredevil who fell from 68th floor says he didn’t slip

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Eight deeply cringe moments that happened on The Apprentice this week

The Apprentice

Eight deeply cringe moments that happened on The Apprentice this week

By Ciara Knight

Michael Schumacher is reportedly ‘no longer bed-ridden or surviving on tubes’

forumula one

Michael Schumacher is reportedly ‘no longer bed-ridden or surviving on tubes’

By James Dawson

Does your body shape really dictate how fit you are?

Andy Ruiz Jr

Does your body shape really dictate how fit you are?

By Alex Roberts

Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

By Joseph Loftus

David Bowie has been privately cremated after the legend requested no funeral, says reports

David Bowie

David Bowie has been privately cremated after the legend requested no funeral, says reports

By JOE

PUBG is finally coming to the PS4 in December

Games

PUBG is finally coming to the PS4 in December

By Rory Cashin

Load more stories