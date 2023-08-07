Nate Diaz finally accepts $10m offer from Jake Paul for cage fight rematch

‘Let’s run it back in MMA to make it fair’

Nate Diaz has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to step into the octagon, after losing their boxing bout.

Paul dropped the UFC legend on his way to a one-sided decision on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The scorecards read 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91 in favour of ‘The Problem Child’ after their 10 round fight.

YouTuber, Paul, had already proposed a second fight against Diaz – who boasted a 22-13 record in the UFC – in MMA before they met in the ring, but Diaz had held out saying it would take more than $10m to make it happen.

The Mirror has since reported that Diaz has accepted the offer after Paul mentioned it again after their fight. As a condition, Diaz has insisted it must be a co-promotion with the PFL (Professional Fighters league) and his own staple Real Fight Inc.

Paul said on Saturday: “All credit to my team and I want to run it back in MMA.

“$10million PFL, that’s the offer. Let’s run it back in MMA to make it fair. I won one, now it’s your chance in home territory of MMA. He’s real tough, that’s what he’s known for but tough in this sport doesn’t work. I knocked him and won basically every round, I had him hurt in the first round and he kept on coming.”

Diaz replied, “Let’s do it”, before adding: “We’re going to have to co-promote with Real Fight Inc. He’s big and he’s tough, I wish I could have done better things but some s*** it didn’t go the way I wanted it to. I should have trained better and done better things but it’s all good. He won this one but i’ll fight anyone, I don’t give a f***.”

Diaz joked that he “won the battle” by showing off some his MMA moves in the fight, one of which included a guillotine choke in the ninth round.

“I wasn’t trying to but I had the single leg [takedown] in the first round and the choke in the ninth, so I won that battle. He’s tough and he’s big, I think he’s doing a great job.”

