Search icon

Football

19th Jan 2024

Manchester City will be relegated if found guilty of FFP charges, according to expert

Charlie Herbert

Manchester City will be relegated if found guilty of FFP charges, according to expert

‘There can be no question that, if these charges are proven, this will end in at least relegation’

Manchester City will be relegated if they are found guilty of the Financial Fair Play charges against them, a former financial adviser to the club has said.

The club were charged with 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations over a period of nine seasons between 2009/10 and 2017/18 in February 2023.

City have also been accused of not providing the accurate financial information when it comes to club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.

They are awaiting the outcome of the Premier League’s four-year investigation, but this week Premier League chief executive Richard Masters confirmed a date had been set for the hearing.

The club deny any wrongdoing.

Now, former City financial adviser Stefan Borson has said the club will be relegated if they are found guilty of the charges.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “The scale is on a completely different level [to Everton and Nottingham Forest].

“There can be no question that, if these charges are proven, this will end in at least relegation. There is the suggestion of conspiracy over, effectively, a ten-year period.

“If proven, this is super serious. Nobody would argue with that. City will say, I promise you, that this is an allegation of the most serious nature.”

Borson told talkSPORT that City will be relegated if the charges against them are proven (talkSPORT)

However, the financial expert said he thought it was “highly unlikely” that City had committed all the breaches they are accused of, because of the “individuals and companies” involved in the club.

He said: “It seems to me to be highly unlikely that the conduct is alleged has taken place over a ten-year period with the sorts of individuals that are involved in the club and in the companies that are involved.

“It will be a very big call for any court or tribunal to suggest that this number of people have been dishonest, and perjured themselves.

“That would be a massive call for, effectively, some KCs and maybe a former finance director of a football club, to make against not just Manchester City, but against numerous executives, against third party individuals, and against, of course, potentially senior members of foreign states.”

Along with potential relegation, other punishments City could face range from a points deduction to having their Premier League titles voided.

According to reports, Man City’s hearing will take place in late autumn of 2024, but a verdict is not expected until the summer of 2025.

If there is a need for an appeals process, the final outcome may not be known for quite some time.

Pep Guardiola’s contract as the club’s head coach is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Related links:

“Can’t believe how bad he is” – Roy Keane disagrees with Carragher and Wright’s Player of the Year so far

Jordan Henderson has not received a penny from Saudi club and it’s his own fault

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

Topics:

Financial Fair Play,Manchester City,Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

Jamie Carragher on how Liverpool’s players used to try sway award votes

Football

Jamie Carragher on how Liverpool’s players used to try sway award votes

By Patrick McCarry

Al-Ettifaq want to sign Liverpool midfielder as Jordan Henderson replacement

Al Ettifaq

Al-Ettifaq want to sign Liverpool midfielder as Jordan Henderson replacement

By JOE

The punishment Man City will face if found guilty of breaching FFP rules

Football

The punishment Man City will face if found guilty of breaching FFP rules

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Pogba told to “Stop driving like a w**ker” in note left on Rolls Royce windshield

Football

Paul Pogba told to “Stop driving like a w**ker” in note left on Rolls Royce windshield

By Wayne Farry

John O’Shea speaks out about Netflix doc Sunderland ‘Til I Die

AFC Sunderland

John O’Shea speaks out about Netflix doc Sunderland ‘Til I Die

By Patrick McCarry

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to wear one-off shirt against Barcelona that is ‘not available for purchase’

Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to wear one-off shirt against Barcelona that is ‘not available for purchase’

By Wayne Farry

How five-a-side football can improve your health and fitness

Fitness and Health

How five-a-side football can improve your health and fitness

By Alex Roberts

Mikel Arteta says his family have received threats on social media

Arsenal FC

Mikel Arteta says his family have received threats on social media

By Reuben Pinder

Swansea City penalty might just be the worst you’ll see all season

Bersant Celina

Swansea City penalty might just be the worst you’ll see all season

By Simon Lloyd

Warning issued to those who struggle to watch films without checking their phone

Phones

Warning issued to those who struggle to watch films without checking their phone

By Charlie Herbert

Electric cars at risk of breaking down as cold weather impairs batteries

Electric cars at risk of breaking down as cold weather impairs batteries

By Nina McLaughlin

Four people found dead in property near Norwich

Norfolk

Four people found dead in property near Norwich

By Charlie Herbert

Raphael Varane ‘may have broken Man Utd club rule’ in social media post

Football

Raphael Varane ‘may have broken Man Utd club rule’ in social media post

By Callum Boyle

People blown away by who turned up to Jim Carrey’s 62nd birthday meal

People blown away by who turned up to Jim Carrey’s 62nd birthday meal

By Nina McLaughlin

Jake Humphrey admits he ‘probably won’t’ return to presenting football

Football

Jake Humphrey admits he ‘probably won’t’ return to presenting football

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Brock Lesnar agrees new WWE deal which entitles him to UFC fight

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar agrees new WWE deal which entitles him to UFC fight

By Darragh Murphy

PSG could be getting Jordan Brand kits next season

Basketball

PSG could be getting Jordan Brand kits next season

By Wayne Farry

Libertines to include unreleased early track on first album in over a decade

feature-homepage

Libertines to include unreleased early track on first album in over a decade

By Tom Victor

Facebook gave a teen’s DMs to police after she was accused of getting an illegal abortion

abortion

Facebook gave a teen’s DMs to police after she was accused of getting an illegal abortion

By Steve Hopkins

Love Island viewers baffled after spotting ‘clone’ in the villa during last night’s episode

Dating

Love Island viewers baffled after spotting ‘clone’ in the villa during last night’s episode

By Charlie Herbert

This is what a head-on collision at 124 mph looks like (Spoiler: It’s not pretty) (Video)

Cars

This is what a head-on collision at 124 mph looks like (Spoiler: It’s not pretty) (Video)

By JOE

Load more stories