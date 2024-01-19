Manchester City will be relegated if found guilty of FFP charges, according to expert

‘There can be no question that, if these charges are proven, this will end in at least relegation’

Manchester City will be relegated if they are found guilty of the Financial Fair Play charges against them, a former financial adviser to the club has said.

The club were charged with 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations over a period of nine seasons between 2009/10 and 2017/18 in February 2023.

City have also been accused of not providing the accurate financial information when it comes to club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.

They are awaiting the outcome of the Premier League’s four-year investigation, but this week Premier League chief executive Richard Masters confirmed a date had been set for the hearing.

The club deny any wrongdoing.

Now, former City financial adviser Stefan Borson has said the club will be relegated if they are found guilty of the charges.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “The scale is on a completely different level [to Everton and Nottingham Forest].

“There can be no question that, if these charges are proven, this will end in at least relegation. There is the suggestion of conspiracy over, effectively, a ten-year period.

“If proven, this is super serious. Nobody would argue with that. City will say, I promise you, that this is an allegation of the most serious nature.”

Borson told talkSPORT that City will be relegated if the charges against them are proven (talkSPORT)

However, the financial expert said he thought it was “highly unlikely” that City had committed all the breaches they are accused of, because of the “individuals and companies” involved in the club.

He said: “It seems to me to be highly unlikely that the conduct is alleged has taken place over a ten-year period with the sorts of individuals that are involved in the club and in the companies that are involved.

“It will be a very big call for any court or tribunal to suggest that this number of people have been dishonest, and perjured themselves.

“That would be a massive call for, effectively, some KCs and maybe a former finance director of a football club, to make against not just Manchester City, but against numerous executives, against third party individuals, and against, of course, potentially senior members of foreign states.”

Along with potential relegation, other punishments City could face range from a points deduction to having their Premier League titles voided.

According to reports, Man City’s hearing will take place in late autumn of 2024, but a verdict is not expected until the summer of 2025.

If there is a need for an appeals process, the final outcome may not be known for quite some time.

Pep Guardiola’s contract as the club’s head coach is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

