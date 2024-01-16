Search icon

16th Jan 2024

Nottingham Forest could face legal action from agents owed ‘significant sums’

Callum Boyle

Nottingham Forest

Forest have also been charged with breaching Premier League spending rules

Nottingham Forest still owe several agents significant sums of money and could face legal action if not paid soon.

As revealed by the Daily Mail, Forest had been refusing to pay bonuses that included Premier League survival payments to players who had left the club.

The report was first detailed in August and now five months on, although the bonuses have been paid to the players, there are still a number of ongoing disputes with agents.

Those who are still owed money are reportedly considering what steps to take and could take the club to court.

If the debts are not paid or no settlements are made, legal action could be taken which could result in a winding up petition.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is said to be the person at the centre of the issue.

Nottingham Forest

It follows after Forest and Everton were charged with breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules on Monday.

Everton were handed a 10-point deduction earlier this season however they have been charged for their most recent set of accounts.

A Premier League statement said: “Everton FC and Nottingham Forest FC have each confirmed to the Premier League that they are in breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).”

Forest meanwhile say that they “continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution.”

