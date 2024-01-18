Jordan Henderson has not received a penny from Saudi club and it’s his own fault

What a mess.

Jordan Henderson has not received a penny from Al-Ettifaq despite leaving Liverpool to join the team for huge amounts of money and a ridiculously high salary.

Henderson forced a move out of Liverpool last summer when he was told by Jurgen Klopp that new midfielders would be brought in, and his game-time would be managed more, meaning he would play a lot less.

However, although seeing the Liverpool captain leave Anfield so abruptly is not what annoyed fans, it was the fact that he chose to go to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, despite being so critical of the World Cup being hosted in Qatar, particularly because of their stance on homosexuality.

Now, after just six months in his new club, the Englishman was so desperate to leave that the club terminated his contract and he is on his way to play for Dutch giants Ajax.

Jordan Henderson has not received a penny from Saudi club, according to reports.

According to the Telegraph, Henderson has not received a penny from the Saudi club as he deferred his wages to avoid being taxed by the UK government.

He also did so in part so that he could return to Britain to play for England in the short term, unrestricted by the time limitations placed on those without UK taxpayer status. Under UK law, an individual is considered a resident for tax purposes if they spend more than 90 days in the country.

Whether the England international left Merseyside for money, game time, a new experience, or “to grow the game” as he claimed, he has failed to do pretty much all of these things, and it’s entirely his own fault.

Former Liverpool star doesn’t allow bias to sway his feelings about Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool fans, players and ex-players may be a bit more biased in the Henderson transfer-debacle, and be inclined to defend him, but some are every bit as critical of the Anfield hero.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy had no sympathy for the ex-red.

“There might be a thought in his mind that by doing that [paying way out], he kind of rights the wrongs of people accusing him of the greed and the money that he went for in the first place. “I think it’s probably as close to home as he can get. I don’t know if there are an abundance of offers on the table.

“I think if this is a lesson for others looking in from afar, really think hard about – depending on your financial situation, sometimes it’s a no-brainer.

“But he was wealthy anyway, and I think football contentment is a starting place for the rest of your life being happy. There might be something other people translate to their own life.

“It’s not a good look for anyone” – Pundits slam Jordan Henderson and Saudi club for transfer debacle.

Ex-Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT host Simon Jordan was also on the show and he believes that neither Henderson nor Ettifaq have come out well from his move.

“I don’t think it’s a good look for either of them, the Saudi’s are very ambitious and they have every right to be. They have every right to promote their league and build it to give themselves an opportunity to compete in world football. “They must be disappointed that one of the leading names that has gone over there from one the big English clubs, playing for his country, has decided that it’s not for him.

“Specifically when he’s gone out there with some ridiculous diatribe about the fact that he wants to grow the game. The flip side of the question, is what does it make Jordan Henderson look like? Does it make him look like a man of substance?

“Does it make him look like a man of character that overcomes adversity and ultimately shows you that when things aren’t going his way, that he’s capable of turning it around and making it better?

“I don’t think it’s great either way, it proves the point that the Saudi league have got a long way to go to be able to create the backdrop where the world’s best players will want to play in it.

“It also shows the indulged and pampered natures of the modern day footballer that the moment they don’t get what they want, they can change it.

“I’m surprised they [Ettifaq] have made it so easy for him.”