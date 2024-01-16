Search icon

16th Jan 2024

Premier League confirm date has been set for Man City’s rule break charges hearing

Callum Boyle

The Premier League have confirmed that a date has been set for Manchester City’s financial rules break charges hearing.

They charged the current champions 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations in February 2023 after opening an investigation in 2018.

According to the Daily Mail, a date for autumn 2024 had been pencilled in for what will likely be one of the biggest hearing’s in the organisation’s history.

Asked by MP’s on Tuesday morning, the league’s chief executive Richard Masters admitted that a date had been set but “couldn’t say when that is”.

Masters then stressed that “the volume and character” of the charges against City were different to the ones facing Everton and Nottingham Forest after they were also charged by the league for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Everton and Forest could be hit with a points deduction if found guilty.

Man City meanwhile were accused of breaching 115 regulations over 14 seasons from 2009-10 onwards.

Among the charges there are also claims that City’ financial reporting and a lack of co-operation with the Premier League investigation – that has been going on since 2018.

City deny any wrongdoing.

The Daily Mail added that a final conclusion may not be reached until the summer of 2025, coincidentally when Pep Guardiola’s contract expires.

Topics:

Football,Manchester City,Premier League,Sport

