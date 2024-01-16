Search icon

Football

16th Jan 2024

The punishment Man City will face if found guilty of breaching FFP rules

Callum Boyle

Man City punishment

Man City could be in huge trouble

The punishment that Manchester City will face if found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules have been revealed.

On Monday it was confirmed that Everton and Nottingham Forest were the latest clubs to be charged for breaching the rules and could both face a points deduction.

Everton have already been deducted 10 points this season and are appealing the decision.

As for Man City, they are still awaiting to find out the outcome of the Premier League’s four-year investigation. They charged the current champions with 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations over a period of nine seasons between 2009/10 and 2017/18 in February 2023.

City have also been accused of not providing the accurate financial information when it comes to club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters confirmed on Tuesday that a date had been set for the outcome of the investigation into Man City, but said that he couldn’t reveal when it would be announced.

Masters then stressed that “the volume and character” of the charges against City were different to the ones facing Everton and Nottingham Forest after they were also charged by the league for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

It’s led to people wondering what the punishment will be for the Citizens.

One of the most severe punishments could include relegation from the Premier League or even expulsion from the Football League, as revealed by Sky Sports last year. There is also a possibility that they could be stripped of all three titles won during the period of time the investigation is looking into.

Any final decision isn’t likely to be made public until the end of the 2024/2025 season though however, which is the same year Pep Guardiola’s contract expires at the Etihad Stadium.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Manchester City,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Footage resurfaces of incident that sparked Ronnie O’Sullivan’s feud with Ali Carter in midst of x-rated personal attack

Masters

Footage resurfaces of incident that sparked Ronnie O’Sullivan’s feud with Ali Carter in midst of x-rated personal attack

By Callum Boyle

Premier League confirm date has been set for Man City’s rule break charges hearing

Football

Premier League confirm date has been set for Man City’s rule break charges hearing

By Callum Boyle

Louis Rees-Zammit announces he’s quitting rugby to pursue NFL dream

Louis Rees-Zammit

Louis Rees-Zammit announces he’s quitting rugby to pursue NFL dream

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

WATCH: Phil Neville looks utterly miserable whilst insisting he has ‘best job in football’

England

WATCH: Phil Neville looks utterly miserable whilst insisting he has ‘best job in football’

By JOE

Kurt Zouma barges through crowd before pleading guilty to kicking and slapping a cat

Football

Kurt Zouma barges through crowd before pleading guilty to kicking and slapping a cat

By Callum Boyle

Premier League terminates its biggest overseas TV deal after one year

Business

Premier League terminates its biggest overseas TV deal after one year

By Wayne Farry

Ex-England international tells Declan Rice to reject Arsenal for Man City

Arsenal

Ex-England international tells Declan Rice to reject Arsenal for Man City

By Callum Boyle

Bayern Munich not convinced Barcelona will exist in two years, refuse instalments for Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

Bayern Munich not convinced Barcelona will exist in two years, refuse instalments for Robert Lewandowski

By Daniel Brown

Chelsea’s deleted tweet causes fans to worry over Thibaut Courtois’ future

Belgium

Chelsea’s deleted tweet causes fans to worry over Thibaut Courtois’ future

By Simon Lloyd

‘Pyramid’ discovered sitting beneath ice in Antarctica

‘Pyramid’ discovered sitting beneath ice in Antarctica

By Joseph Loftus

‘I found out my daughter is not mine and now I want to leave my cheating wife but people say I’m wrong’

‘I found out my daughter is not mine and now I want to leave my cheating wife but people say I’m wrong’

By Joseph Loftus

Man forced to spend £120 on mozzarella sticks and water after friends insist on splitting the bill

Man forced to spend £120 on mozzarella sticks and water after friends insist on splitting the bill

By Nina McLaughlin

Ali Carter hits back at Ronnie O’Sullivan’s x-rated personal attack

Ali Carter

Ali Carter hits back at Ronnie O’Sullivan’s x-rated personal attack

By Callum Boyle

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

brain injury

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

By Charlie Herbert

‘My wife wants to leave our toddler behind and go on a month-long solo holiday because she’s tired’

‘My wife wants to leave our toddler behind and go on a month-long solo holiday because she’s tired’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Covid-19 outbreak at Leyton Orient puts Tottenham cup game in doubt

Carabao Cup

Covid-19 outbreak at Leyton Orient puts Tottenham cup game in doubt

By Simon Lloyd

Disgusted I’m A Celebrity fans switch off minutes into show over vile contestant

Disgusted I’m A Celebrity fans switch off minutes into show over vile contestant

By Joseph Loftus

Ryan Giggs accused of kicking ex in back and throwing her naked out of hotel room

Crime

Ryan Giggs accused of kicking ex in back and throwing her naked out of hotel room

By Maddy Mussen

Boris Johnson outdoes himself with the most ridiculous denial he’s ever made

Afghanistan

Boris Johnson outdoes himself with the most ridiculous denial he’s ever made

By Ava Evans

Trump loses in Iowa and gets slapped down by Adele

Donald Trump

Trump loses in Iowa and gets slapped down by Adele

By Tony Cuddihy

For a minute there, Jamie Carragher was coming out of retirement to play in China

Chinese Super League

For a minute there, Jamie Carragher was coming out of retirement to play in China

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories