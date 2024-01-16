The punishment Man City will face if found guilty of breaching FFP rules

Man City could be in huge trouble

The punishment that Manchester City will face if found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules have been revealed.

On Monday it was confirmed that Everton and Nottingham Forest were the latest clubs to be charged for breaching the rules and could both face a points deduction.

Everton have already been deducted 10 points this season and are appealing the decision.

As for Man City, they are still awaiting to find out the outcome of the Premier League’s four-year investigation. They charged the current champions with 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations over a period of nine seasons between 2009/10 and 2017/18 in February 2023.

City have also been accused of not providing the accurate financial information when it comes to club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters confirmed on Tuesday that a date had been set for the outcome of the investigation into Man City, but said that he couldn’t reveal when it would be announced.

Masters then stressed that “the volume and character” of the charges against City were different to the ones facing Everton and Nottingham Forest after they were also charged by the league for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

It’s led to people wondering what the punishment will be for the Citizens.

One of the most severe punishments could include relegation from the Premier League or even expulsion from the Football League, as revealed by Sky Sports last year. There is also a possibility that they could be stripped of all three titles won during the period of time the investigation is looking into.

Any final decision isn’t likely to be made public until the end of the 2024/2025 season though however, which is the same year Pep Guardiola’s contract expires at the Etihad Stadium.

