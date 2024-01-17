Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

You have to admire it in someways

Gary Lineker has laughed off a sensational transfer rumour that seen Manchester United linked with a star player.

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe has led to speculation about several players that could make the move to Old Trafford in the coming months as they prepare to overhaul the squad.

One of the most recent players to be linked is Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, via Goal.

Madrid are still said to be actively pursuing Kylian Mbappe but in order to complete the deal, they may be forced to sell Vinicus Jr as there are some concerns that both of them wouldn’t be able to fit in the same side.

A move to Man United is extremely unlikely, as is Madrid selling the Brazil international, and it appeared to amuse Lineker who quoted the rumour with a two laughing faced-emojis on X.

Okdiario, the outlet that first reported the story claiming that Vinicius Jr may be forced to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, stated: “If Mbappe comes, someone will have to leave because we have to make money… I’ve always said that there’s a big candidate to be sold and there’s information [on that].

“You have to sell to someone… I’m talking about Vinicius. If Mbappe were to come, someone has to leave and a player for whom you would receive a lot of money is the Brazilian.”

Vinicius Jr’s contract expires in 2027, meaning that any bid to prize him away would likely command a large fee.

