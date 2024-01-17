Search icon

Football

17th Jan 2024

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

Callum Boyle

Man United transfer rumour

You have to admire it in someways

Gary Lineker has laughed off a sensational transfer rumour that seen Manchester United linked with a star player.

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe has led to speculation about several players that could make the move to Old Trafford in the coming months as they prepare to overhaul the squad.

One of the most recent players to be linked is Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, via Goal.

Madrid are still said to be actively pursuing Kylian Mbappe but in order to complete the deal, they may be forced to sell Vinicus Jr as there are some concerns that both of them wouldn’t be able to fit in the same side.

A move to Man United is extremely unlikely, as is Madrid selling the Brazil international, and it appeared to amuse Lineker who quoted the rumour with a two laughing faced-emojis on X.

Okdiario, the outlet that first reported the story claiming that Vinicius Jr may be forced to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, stated: “If Mbappe comes, someone will have to leave because we have to make money… I’ve always said that there’s a big candidate to be sold and there’s information [on that].

“You have to sell to someone… I’m talking about Vinicius. If Mbappe were to come, someone has to leave and a player for whom you would receive a lot of money is the Brazilian.”

Vinicius Jr’s contract expires in 2027, meaning that any bid to prize him away would likely command a large fee.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Gary Lineker,Manchester United,Real Madrid,Sport,Vinicius Jr.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals ‘biggest worry’ as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals ‘biggest worry’ as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

By Callum Boyle

Toni Kroos labelled as ‘hypocrite’ for recent social media post after Saudi criticism

Football

Toni Kroos labelled as ‘hypocrite’ for recent social media post after Saudi criticism

By Callum Boyle

Al-Ettifaq want to sign Liverpool midfielder as Jordan Henderson replacement

Al Ettifaq

Al-Ettifaq want to sign Liverpool midfielder as Jordan Henderson replacement

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Jude Bellingham could face ban for comments on referee Felix Zwayer

Bayern Munich

Jude Bellingham could face ban for comments on referee Felix Zwayer

By Callum Boyle

Raphinha sets Barcelona deadline to agree deal with Leeds

Barcelona

Raphinha sets Barcelona deadline to agree deal with Leeds

By Callum Boyle

WATCH: Neymar scores stunning free kick for PSG against Red Star Belgrade

Brazil

WATCH: Neymar scores stunning free kick for PSG against Red Star Belgrade

By Reuben Pinder

Man charged over racist abuse of West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers on social media

Racism In Football

Man charged over racist abuse of West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers on social media

By Claudia McInerney

Man City insists on clause to stop Man United signing Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid

Brahim Diaz

Man City insists on clause to stop Man United signing Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid

By Simon Lloyd

Alisson let young boy be part of Liverpool trophy-lift after being asked by his Dad

Alisson Becker

Alisson let young boy be part of Liverpool trophy-lift after being asked by his Dad

By Daniel Brown

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for his most controversial movie and says he’s proud of it

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for his most controversial movie and says he’s proud of it

By Callum Boyle

Expert issues warning over when it’s too cold to walk your dog

Expert issues warning over when it’s too cold to walk your dog

By Nina McLaughlin

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By Nina McLaughlin

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

Finance

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

By Nina McLaughlin

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

By Stephen Porzio

Primary school children taught sign language as part of curriculum

primary school

Primary school children taught sign language as part of curriculum

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

There’s a new dating app that matches you with people who hate the same things as you

Dating

There’s a new dating app that matches you with people who hate the same things as you

By Paul Moore

I live with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and trust me, it’s no joke

feature-homepage

I live with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and trust me, it’s no joke

By Matt Tate

Jonathan Walters reveals the real reason he fell out with Roy Keane

Football

Jonathan Walters reveals the real reason he fell out with Roy Keane

By Wayne Farry

WATCH: Gabriel’s two-footed jumping foul on Troy Deeney goes unpunished

Arsenal

WATCH: Gabriel’s two-footed jumping foul on Troy Deeney goes unpunished

By Conan Doherty

Pep Guardiola gave Man City player the hairdryer treatment at half-time of FA Cup loss

Leroy Sane

Pep Guardiola gave Man City player the hairdryer treatment at half-time of FA Cup loss

By Robert Redmond

World Cup group matches could be decided by penalty shoot-outs

England (football)

World Cup group matches could be decided by penalty shoot-outs

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories