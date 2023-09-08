Man United fan Rachel Riley blasts the club over multiple abuse allegations against Antony

Riley has been vocal in her criticism of Antony

Rachel Riley has once again called out Manchester United over their decision to sign Antony.

On Thursday, reports in Brazil revealed that two more women had accused the winger of assault after his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, claimed that Antony threatened her while pregnant as well as damage her breast implant, cutting her finger with a glass and threatening to throw Cavallin out of a car window while driving.

The second alleged victim in 2022 claimed to be physically assaulted by Antony and another woman in a car in Sao Paulo, before being admitted to hospital with “bodily injuries.”

Brazilian newspaper @jornalextra found out that Cavallin's case isn't the first accusation against Antony. A police report from May 2022 made by Rayssa de Freitas also describes violent behaviour from the Manchester United player. — Lucas Sposito (@LucasSposito_) September 7, 2023

A third woman has also came forward and claims she will reveal everything in an interview with television network Record TV on Sunday evening.

A third woman now shows up accusing Antony of physical assault. Record TV will air an interview with Ingrid Lana on Sunday evening. — Lucas Sposito (@LucasSposito_) September 7, 2023

Manchester United released a statement in relation to the ongoing allegations.

United said that they are aware of the ongoing allegations against the former Ajax winger.

In the statement they said: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

Club statement. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 6, 2023

Countdown co-host and lifelong United fan Riley had already called for domestic abuse experts to be involved in the “club processes” and has now criticised the club once again since the 2022 report was filed nearly four months before they signed the player from Ajax last summer.

“United bought Antony in September 2022, she wrote on social media.

“He’d already been reported to the police for violence against a woman in May 2022. Great due diligence. Great way to spend £86m. Great ambassador for the club.”

Antony is yet to respond to the most recent allegations that have been made public.

