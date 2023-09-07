Search icon

Football

07th Sep 2023

Two more women accuse Man United winger Antony of assault

Tom Todhunter

Man United Antony

Antony is facing domestic abuse allegations

Manchester United winger Antony has been accused of assault by two more women, according to reports in Brazil.

The Manchester United star’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, has previously claimed that Antony threatened her while she was pregnant. She also claims he damaged her breast implant, cut her finger with a glass and threatened to throw her out of a moving car.

Antony denied the accusations against him, but has been dropped from the Brazil squad in order to “safeguard the alleged victim”.

Now, according to Brazilian news outlet Jornal Extra, two more alleged victims have made similar accusations.

Jornal Extra report that Cavallin’s case isn’t the first against the Manchester United winger. Another police report from May 2022 has surfaced, which describes similar violent behaviour towards a woman.

The alleged victim in 2022 claimed to be physically assaulted by Antony and another woman in a car in Sao Paulo, before being admitted to hospital with “bodily injuries.”

On top of the second case, a third woman has also come forward and claims she will reveal everything in an interview with television network Record TV on Sunday evening.

Earlier this week, Manchester United released a statement in relation to the ongoing allegations.

United said that they are aware of the ongoing allegations against the former Ajax winger.

In the statement they said: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

On Tuesday, lifelong United fan Rachel Riley called on domestic abuse experts to be involved in “club processes”.

She posted on social media: “Is anyone doing any due diligence on these players?

“Heinous stuff described in these accusations.

“This time domestic abuse experts need to be involved in the club’s processes.”

Related links:

Topics:

Antony,Football,Manchester United,sensitive,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Yannick Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia

Football

Yannick Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal fans hijack Manager of the Month vote by telling ‘Swifties’ Arteta is a Taylor Swift fan

Arsenal

Arsenal fans hijack Manager of the Month vote by telling ‘Swifties’ Arteta is a Taylor Swift fan

By Callum Boyle

Man United apologise for inviting convicted paedophile as guest of honour to women’s fixture

Football

Man United apologise for inviting convicted paedophile as guest of honour to women’s fixture

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

We asked you to photoshop an image of a jubilant Paul Lambert, here are the replies…

Paul Lambert

We asked you to photoshop an image of a jubilant Paul Lambert, here are the replies…

By Simon Lloyd

Review into Everton’s injury record see head of medical services leave the club

Danny Donachie

Review into Everton’s injury record see head of medical services leave the club

By Daniel Brown

Paul Scholes says Paul Pogba is a “daydreamer” and Fred and McTominay are “limited footballers”

Football

Paul Scholes says Paul Pogba is a “daydreamer” and Fred and McTominay are “limited footballers”

By Daniel Brown

Everton set to remove pre-match siren following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Everton

Everton set to remove pre-match siren following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Daniel Brown

Uruguayan footballers condemn Edinson Cavani ban in brutal statement

Edinson Cavani

Uruguayan footballers condemn Edinson Cavani ban in brutal statement

By Reuben Pinder

Steve Bruce to be sacked this week with assistant set to take charge vs Spurs

Football

Steve Bruce to be sacked this week with assistant set to take charge vs Spurs

By Callum Boyle

Dark secret behind mystery windowless skyscraper that’s gone viral

Mystery

Dark secret behind mystery windowless skyscraper that’s gone viral

By Callum Boyle

‘I won millions in the lottery and spent it all but I don’t regret it’

Life

‘I won millions in the lottery and spent it all but I don’t regret it’

By Charlie Herbert

Hugh Jackman fans shocked after star is spotted on Yorkshire holiday

celebrity news

Hugh Jackman fans shocked after star is spotted on Yorkshire holiday

By Charlie Herbert

Ryanair boss pied in the face by environmental protesters

Ryanair boss pied in the face by environmental protesters

By Simon Kelly

Saudi club make offer for Jadon Sancho

Football

Saudi club make offer for Jadon Sancho

By Callum Boyle

Met Office explains why your car is suddenly dirty today

blood rain

Met Office explains why your car is suddenly dirty today

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Men and women reveal the reasons they wouldn’t go on a second date with someone

Dating

Men and women reveal the reasons they wouldn’t go on a second date with someone

By Alan Loughnane

Cristiano Ronaldo’s post-match comments were the epitome of class

2018 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s post-match comments were the epitome of class

By Robert Redmond

I’m a Celebrity insiders confirm part of the show is completely staged

Entertainment

I’m a Celebrity insiders confirm part of the show is completely staged

By Cassie Delaney

Boris Johnson ‘does not want to resign’ and ‘wished he could carry on’ as PM, claims Tory pal

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson ‘does not want to resign’ and ‘wished he could carry on’ as PM, claims Tory pal

By Kieran Galpin

This is the kinky sh*t everyone was searching on PornHub over Halloween (Pics)

Halloween

This is the kinky sh*t everyone was searching on PornHub over Halloween (Pics)

By Ben Kenyon

Jimi Manuwa calls out David Haye after starching UFC London opponent in first

Corey Anderson

Jimi Manuwa calls out David Haye after starching UFC London opponent in first

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories