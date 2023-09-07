Two more women accuse Man United winger Antony of assault

Antony is facing domestic abuse allegations

Manchester United winger Antony has been accused of assault by two more women, according to reports in Brazil.

The Manchester United star’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, has previously claimed that Antony threatened her while she was pregnant. She also claims he damaged her breast implant, cut her finger with a glass and threatened to throw her out of a moving car.

Antony denied the accusations against him, but has been dropped from the Brazil squad in order to “safeguard the alleged victim”.

Now, according to Brazilian news outlet Jornal Extra, two more alleged victims have made similar accusations.

Jornal Extra report that Cavallin’s case isn’t the first against the Manchester United winger. Another police report from May 2022 has surfaced, which describes similar violent behaviour towards a woman.

The alleged victim in 2022 claimed to be physically assaulted by Antony and another woman in a car in Sao Paulo, before being admitted to hospital with “bodily injuries.”

On top of the second case, a third woman has also come forward and claims she will reveal everything in an interview with television network Record TV on Sunday evening.

Earlier this week, Manchester United released a statement in relation to the ongoing allegations.

United said that they are aware of the ongoing allegations against the former Ajax winger.

In the statement they said: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

On Tuesday, lifelong United fan Rachel Riley called on domestic abuse experts to be involved in “club processes”.

She posted on social media: “Is anyone doing any due diligence on these players?

“Heinous stuff described in these accusations.

“This time domestic abuse experts need to be involved in the club’s processes.”

