Rachel Riley slams Man United over new domestic abuse claims involving Antony

Rachel Riley has called for domestic abuse experts to be involved in Manchester United’s “club processes” following new domestic abuse claims involving winger Antony.

The Brazil international’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, claims that Antony threatened her while pregnant as well as damage her breast implant, cutting her finger with a glass and threatening to throw Cavallin out of a car window while driving.

Antony denied all of these claims in June but was dropped from the Brazil squad earlier this week in order to “safeguard the alleged victim”.

Riley – a lifelong fan of United – took to social media to react to the incident involving the 23-year-old.

She said: “Is anyone doing any due diligence on these players?

“Heinous stuff described in these accusations.

“This time domestic abuse experts need to be involved in the club’s processes.”

The Countdown co-host was also joined by the group Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return (FFAGR) who said that the Red Devils are “incapable of being objective”.

The allegations against Antony are horrific and shows that clubs and football authorities need to step their game up in how they respond to these issues, because they're going to keep happening. There need to be protocols in place that take decisions out of club hands as we 1/3

Just weeks before, Riley admitted she would stop supporting the club if they allowed Mason Greenwood to return.

Greenwood, 21, has not played for the Red Devils since January 2022, after being arrested for controlling and coercive behaviour, assault and attempted rape. The Crown Prosecution Service withdrew all charges in February 2023, forcing United to re-consider the footballer’s return amid a public storm of opposition.

After discussions between the two parties they decided it was best for everyone that Greenwood continued his career away from Od Trafford.

He has since joined LaLiga side Getafe on loan until the end of the season and was unveiled to supporters of the Spanish club for the first time on Tuesday.

