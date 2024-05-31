England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

The same rule applies to Scotland supporters travelling to Germany next month.

England and Scotland fans wearing fake jerseys at this summer’s Euros in Germany could face fines of up to £4000.

Germany has very strict anti-counterfeit laws, and wearing counterfeit clothing violates ‘trademark law,’ impacting the sponsors and kit manufacturers in the process.

As a result, the country has placed a hefty €5000 (£4,260) fine on anyone caught wearing cheap ‘knock-offs’.

Considering the current England jersey is available for £84.99 online, it’s no wonder that some fans have opted for a cheaper alternative, and have chosen to overlook the fact that many of these aren’t officially made by kit manufacturers Nike.

Faced with the prospect of having to dish out four grand for wearing a fake one, many would agree that just paying the 85 quid for the real deal seems like a far more sensible option.

German authorities are known to frequently conduct random checks, particularly at major transport hubs, further reinforcing the risk of being caught carrying or wearing fake items.

Supporters in Germany may also face fines for drinking alcohol in public, jaywalking, littering, and breaking curfew regulations, so those travelling to Gelsenkirchen in North Germany for the Three Lions’ first game will need to be on their best behaviour.

Considering international football tournaments occur biennially, and the English FA typically release a new shirt each time a major event comes around, some supporters are hesitant to invest in brand-new official kits.

England will kick off their tournament preparations with a friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at home on June 3, followed by a game against Iceland on June 7.

Gareth Southgate will then have the task of trimming his 33-man training squad down to a final team of 26 for the finals.

England will then start their Group C campaign against Serbia on June 16, before facing Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25.

Related Links:

England’s horrible route to Euro 2024 final if they make one group stage mistake

Scotland eying up five England stars to add to their ranks

England XI Gareth Southgate should pick for Euro 2024 opener

England fans name surprise manager they want to replace Southgate before Euro 2024