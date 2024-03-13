Search icon

Sport

13th Mar 2024

Jamie Carragher facing calls to be sacked over Kate Abdo joke that ‘crossed the line’

Joseph Loftus

It got way out of hand.

Jamie Carragher is facing calls to be sacked following a joke he made last night during the Champions League broadcast for Arsenal vs Porto.

As we all know by now, Arsenal won the game and progressed into the quarter-finals for the first time in fourteen years after getting the better of Porto on penalties.

But amazingly, it was the commentary after the match that got people talking.

CBS had Carragher, clad in an Arsenal shirt, alongside Thierry Henry, Micah Richards, and Kate Abdo doing the post-match analysis.

But Carragher was quickly criticised when he turned to Abdo and said: “You are wearing [an Arsenal shirt] next, for the last part you are going to wear it.”

Abdo replied saying: “I am not, I am loyal.” Carragher then joked: “To whom?”

Abdo replied: “Manchester United, thank you very much.”

And then Carragher really put his foot in it when he said: “Not to Malik”.

Carragher began laughing at his own joke while Henry and Micah Richards were stunned into silence before Abdo replied: “Why would you even say that?”

Naturally fans online were quick to criticise Carragher with one person writing: “That Carragher ‘joke’ has me cringing so bad.”

Another wrote: “Henry realising Carragher’s careeer is over just because of bants.”

A third wrote: “Jamie Carragher just said Kate’s not loyal to her fiance on live TV.”

Another added: “Please stop talking about what Carragher did. I can’t deal with the second hand embarrassment. It’s too much.”

One more commented: “Nah deep it Carragher literally accused her of not being loyal to her partner in the guise of a ‘joke’ on live TV that’s so crazy.”

Others called for Carragher to be sacked, with one person writing: “Carragher has to be sacked for this, doesn’t matter if it’s true or not that it’s completely unprofessional.”

Another said: “Carragher really should be sacked for this.”

A third motioned: “Carragher has to get sacked. That was so wrong man.”

While another joked: “Watching Carragher getting sacked entering the tunnel in an arsenal jersey is wild.”

Whether Carragher will face disciplinary actions for his comments remains uncertain at this time.

Read next:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Paul O’Grady leaves £500k to Battersea Dogs Home in his will

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Paul O’Grady leaves £500k to Battersea Dogs Home in his will

By Ryan Price

Star Wars actor Michael Culver has died

Star Wars actor Michael Culver has died

By Joseph Loftus

Arsenal deny that Mikel Arteta insulted Porto manager’s family

Arsenal

Arsenal deny that Mikel Arteta insulted Porto manager’s family

By Lee Costello

MORE FROM JOE

Cheltenham day two live: All the tips, drama, interviews and results

Cheltenham

Cheltenham day two live: All the tips, drama, interviews and results

By Niall McIntyre

The reason why the Emirates Stadium is named the Arsenal Stadium on Champions League games

Arsenal

The reason why the Emirates Stadium is named the Arsenal Stadium on Champions League games

By Callum Boyle

How the Premier League will be decided if three teams finish level with the same goal difference and goals scored

Arsenal

How the Premier League will be decided if three teams finish level with the same goal difference and goals scored

By Callum Boyle

Paul Pogba offered shock return to football despite four-year ban

Football

Paul Pogba offered shock return to football despite four-year ban

By Callum Boyle

Luis Diaz’s agent demands ridiculous fee to prize him away from Liverpool

Football

Luis Diaz’s agent demands ridiculous fee to prize him away from Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

Chelsea

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

By Callum Boyle

Sharon Osbourne’s touching plan for remaining years with Ozzy following CBB departure

Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne’s touching plan for remaining years with Ozzy following CBB departure

By Charlie Herbert

Alton Towers unveils first-look footage at ‘upgraded’ Nemesis rollercoaster as it’s set to reopen

Alton Towers

Alton Towers unveils first-look footage at ‘upgraded’ Nemesis rollercoaster as it’s set to reopen

By Ryan Price

People are saying the Dune Trilogy is better than Lord of the Rings and Star Wars

Dune

People are saying the Dune Trilogy is better than Lord of the Rings and Star Wars

By Ryan Price

Man who lived inside iron lung learned new way of breathing

Iron Lung

Man who lived inside iron lung learned new way of breathing

By Charlie Herbert

Man discovers headaches caused by parasite in his brain from not cooking crispy bacon

Bacon

Man discovers headaches caused by parasite in his brain from not cooking crispy bacon

By Charlie Herbert

Jedward slam ‘cold-hearted’ Louis Walsh after his ‘vile’ comments on air

Celebrity Big Brother

Jedward slam ‘cold-hearted’ Louis Walsh after his ‘vile’ comments on air

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Jameson is giving away free drinks this St Patrick’s Day

Jameson

Jameson is giving away free drinks this St Patrick’s Day

By Callum Boyle

Cheltenham day two live: All the tips, drama, interviews and results

Cheltenham

Cheltenham day two live: All the tips, drama, interviews and results

By Niall McIntyre

Man who lived inside iron lung for 70 years dies aged 78

Iron Lung

Man who lived inside iron lung for 70 years dies aged 78

By Charlie Herbert

Sky presenter calls Lee Anderson a ‘pr*ck’ live on air

Lee Anderson

Sky presenter calls Lee Anderson a ‘pr*ck’ live on air

By Charlie Herbert

Another Kate Middleton photo emerges that people are convinced is edited

Another Kate Middleton photo emerges that people are convinced is edited

By Joseph Loftus

Christopher Nolan has already ‘started writing his next film’

Christopher Nolan has already ‘started writing his next film’

By Simon Kelly

Load more stories