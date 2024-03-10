Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

How unfair

Harry Kane scored another hat-trick for Bayern Munich at the weekend – or so he thought he did.

Kane scored a trio of goals as the Bundesliga side hammered the lowly Mainz 8-1 to keep their faint title hopes alive.

The hat-trick means the England captain has now scored 30 goals in 25 league games and he even found time to provide Jamal Musiala an assist for his strike.

But while we would all say that Kane has scored his fourth hat trick of the season, a bizarre Bundesliga rule says otherwise.

As per Goal, a hat-trick only counts if all three goals are scored in the same half and no other player scores in-between.

Hard luck, Harry.

Perfect afternoon! Gotta keep this momentum up 🙌 pic.twitter.com/M46KuNBDfb — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 9, 2024

Kane’s passage of goals

It was the forward who opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Leon Goretzka made it 2-0.

He then added his second on the verge of half time, with goals from Thomas Muller, Musiala and Serge Gnabry adding to the scoreline.

England’s skipper then scored his third of the afternoon to make it 7-1 in the 70th minute. Goretzka added his second of the game in stoppage time.

It’s been a similar story for Kane in the past, scoring three goals against VFL Bochum, Darmstadt and Borussia Dortmund but despite many other leagues recognise this as a hat-trick, the Bundesliga does not.

