Serie A manager sacked after headbutting opposition player

The incident took place after the game

A Serie A manager has been sacked after he headbutted an opposition player in the aftermath of their game.

Lecce boss Roberto D’Aversa headbutted Hellas Verona’s Thomas Henry shortly after the full time whistle went in a game which Hellas won 1-0.

Footage revealed that D’Aversa headbutted the forward before being sent off. Henry was also shown red.

🟡🔴 Serie A side Lecce have decided to sack the manager Roberto d’Aversa after he headbutted Verona striker Thomas Henry yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ipAzOcbYbq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2024

The 48-year-old admitted that his actions were “inexcusable” while Lecce also condemned his actions.

“I went on to the pitch to try and stop my players being sent off as Verona were provoking us a lot in the final moments of the match and after the final whistle,” he told Sky Sports Italia.

“It wasn’t a nice thing to do, I know that. It’s inexcusable and I’ve been to explain my actions to Verona. I didn’t come on the pitch to do that.”

On Monday, Lecce confirmed the news in a short statement that said: “After the events that occurred at the end of the Lecce – Verona match, US Lecce announces that it has relieved coach D’Aversa of his duties. Thanks go to the coach and his staff for the work done.”

🟡🔴 Dopo i fatti avvenuti al termine della gara Lecce – Verona, l’U.S. Lecce comunica di aver sollevato dall’incarico l’allenatore D’Aversa.



Al mister ed al suo staff va il ringraziamento per il lavoro svolto. pic.twitter.com/es0V3cLV1x — U.S. Lecce (@OfficialUSLecce) March 11, 2024

Defeat for the Italian outfit leaves them 15th in Serie A, two places above Verona and only one point clear of the bottom three as the relegation battle hots up.

