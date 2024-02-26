Search icon

Football

26th Feb 2024

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

Charlie Herbert

everton premier league table

The Premier League table has a new look to it after Everton’s points deduction was reduced to six.

On Monday, it was announced that the Merseyside club had had their punishment for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules reduced.

Having initially been deducted a record 10 points for the breaches, Everton have had this reduced to six points following an appeal.

And this has had a big impact on the lower reaches of the Premier League table.

The Toffees have risen two places up to 15th in the league thanks to the four points that have been handed back to them.

They are on 25 points, five clear of the drop zone.

Everton’s reduced punishment is bad news for the clubs around them as well. Brentford and Nottingham Forest have both dropped a place, to 16th and 17th respectively, whilst it’s even worse news for Luton.

At the end of last weekend’s round of Premier League games, they had been just one point behind Everton, but now find themselves four points adrift of safety.

The bottom half of the Premier League table following Everton’s revised points deduction

The Toffees were found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and referred to an independent commission in March last year.

In November, the Premier League confirmed the club would be deducted 10 points for the rule breaches.

The points deduction was the biggest in Premier League history, and was labelled “wholly disproportionate and unjust” by the Goodison Park side, who appealed against the decision two weeks later.

The appeal began in January this year and lasted for a month.

In a statement following the announcement of the new points deduction, Everton said: “While the Club is still digesting the Appeal Board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction.

“We understand the Appeal Board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the Club made the Commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the 9-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League’s own rules in the event of insolvency. 

“The Club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board’s decision to overturn the original Commission’s finding that the Club failed to act in utmost good faith. That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the Club on appeal. The Club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.”

Everton are still facing a second set of charges for another breach of the Premier League PSR rules in regards to “losses above the permitted thresholds for the assessment period ending season 2022-23”.

The club has said it “remains fully committed to cooperating with the Premier League” in regards to these charges.

Related links:

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

Topics:

Everton,Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

Everton

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Maguire escapes red card for ‘awful’ tackle on Sasa Lukic

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire escapes red card for ‘awful’ tackle on Sasa Lukic

By Charlie Herbert

Ex-Everton player facing life in prison after TV confession

Everton

Ex-Everton player facing life in prison after TV confession

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

By Callum Boyle

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

By Callum Boyle

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

Football

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

By Callum Boyle

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

By Callum Boyle

The gesture Jurgen Klopp made 15 mins before the end that helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup

The gesture Jurgen Klopp made 15 mins before the end that helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup

By Charlie Herbert

Brendan Rodgers urged to apologise for ‘good girl’ comment

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers urged to apologise for ‘good girl’ comment

By Callum Boyle

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

Brighton

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

By Charlie Herbert

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

By Callum Boyle

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

Charlie Heaton

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

By JOE

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

By Callum Boyle

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

By Nina McLaughlin

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

benefits

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

By Nina McLaughlin

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

By Callum Boyle

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

Football

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

By Callum Boyle

Mary Poppins age rating increased over ‘discriminatory language’

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins age rating increased over ‘discriminatory language’

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories