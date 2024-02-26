Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

Barkley has been in excellent form

Manchester United are reportedly considering making an effort to sign Ross Barkley in the summer, as they look to replace one of their current midfield options.

Barkley has looked back to his very best since joining Luton Town in the summer and the 30-year-old has even been linked with a return to the England squad ahead of Euro 2024 this summer.

New Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified Barkley as one of the players that he could bring in to Old Trafford as he prepares to make huge improvements off the pitch, according to The Sun.

Barkley could replace Man United stars

Two of the players in contention to leave United this summer are Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Both have been linked with moves away and with Financial Fair Play restrictions on their minds, offloading two of their highest earners may make sense.

Ratcliffe and INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford are also huge fans of Barkley having had the former Everton and Chelsea man at Nice last season.

United targeting three key areas

According to The Telegraph, United have three main areas they want to do business in this summer.

One of the most important areas of the pitch is the forward position. Rasmus Hojlund has been dealt with the task of leading the line on his own however his recent injury has left United lacking in options.

Erik ten Hag admitted that FFP scares meant they couldn’t bring in an extra striker this summer and given that Anthony Martial will be leaving in the summer, extra numbers in that area will be needed.

Although Barkley is one of the names mentioned, extra midfielders are likely to be looked at. Casemiro is admired by Saudi Pro League clubs and it seems inevitable that he will depart sooner rather than later.

Defence is the final area of the pitch too. As well as Casemiro, Raphael Varane has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Varane all have contracts that expire in 2025 and Jonny Evans was brought in as cover, leaving just Lisandro Martinez as the only sure-fire long-term option.

