26th Feb 2024

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

Callum Boyle

Eddie Nketiah

None of his teammates feature

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah has exclusively revealed to JOE what his ultimate player would look like.

To put into context, the Gunners star was given certain attributes that would help design the ultimate footballer. They were:

  • Passing 
  • Speed
  • Dribbling
  • Shooting
  • Strength
  • Football IQ

It’s fair to say that the forward’s choices caused quite a few surprises but sadly, there was no place for any of his current or former Arsenal teammates.

Passing

Nektiah decided to go with Xabi Alonso for this one and you honestly can’t blame him.

That range of passing was a joy to behold and even now as manager of Bayer Leverkusen, we’ve seen that clip of him spraying 40-yard passes like they’re the easiest thing in the world.

Speed

Blink and you miss Kylian Mbappe when he’s running – with or without the ball.

It’s electrifying and the Frenchman could well be considered for the majority of these categories. This dream footballer would be breezing past the opposition with plenty of pace to burn.

Dribbling

Ronaldinho was the obvious candidate for Nketiah – he didn’t even stop to consider anyone else.

“He’s my favourite, man,” exclaimed the forward. We all used to get lost in watching Ronaldinho make fools out of his opponents and dribble past them as if they weren’t there.

Shooting

Sadly Nektiah didn’t say himself but he did pick someone perfectly capable: Harry Kane.

Goals, goals, goals is what you get with this man. Even in a Bayern Munich side looking likely to have a first trophyless season in 12 years, he’s still scoring week in week out.

He’s also the record goalscorer for England so yeah, I think this is more than adequate when building the dream footballer.

Strength

Didier Drogba was the name mentioned for this.

So many of the goals scored throughout his career involved him shrugging off defenders and burying the ball in the back of the net. An absolute nightmare to play against.

Football IQ

Nketiah nearly went with Xavi for this one but settled on Sergio Busquets.

Either one would’ve been brilliant but Busquets was a master at dictating the play. Allowing Xavi and Andreas Iniesta to strut their stuff, Busquets was there orchestrating the game in the middle and quite frankly telepathic at times.

Nketiah was speaking at Under Armour’s launch event for their brand new boots: Shadow Elite 2.

As well as the real Nketiah there was also a ‘Shadow Eddie’, a holographic representation of Under Armour athlete and forward.

Speaking about the launch of the new boot, Nketiah believes that the Shadow Elite 2 has helped to improve his overall game after he helped to design the boot.

“The responsiveness design of the UA Shadow Elite 2 football boot helps me make those decisive decisions on the pitch, taking my game to the next level,” he said.

“It’s been great to be part of the process of designing the boot, and I can’t wait to see how everyone responds to them.”

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

By Callum Boyle

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

Everton

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

By Charlie Herbert

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

By Nina McLaughlin

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

Everton

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

By Charlie Herbert

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

benefits

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

By Nina McLaughlin

Mary Poppins age rating increased over ‘discriminatory language’

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins age rating increased over ‘discriminatory language’

By Charlie Herbert

