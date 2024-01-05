Search icon

Sport

05th Jan 2024

HMRC slammed after it’s revealed how much prize money Luke Littler will actually take home

Charlie Herbert

HMRC slammed for Luke Littler post

Their response didn’t go down well

People have criticised HMRC after finding out just how much money Luke Littler will be taking home with him following his extraordinary run at the World Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old went from unknown teen to national celebrity in a matter of weeks thanks to his performances at the tournament on his debut, beating players much more experienced than him and world champions on his way to the final.

In the end, he fell to a 7-4 defeat to Luke Humphries in the final on Wednesday, but he’d still captured the hearts of the nation – and earned himself a huge payday.

As he progressed through each round, Littler’s prize money increased, and by reaching the final he bagged himself £200,000 in prize money.

But he won’t actually be receiving all of that money.

According to investment platform Saxo, Luke The Nuke will have to pay £76,203 in tax on his winnings, along with £7,330 in National Insurance, coming to a total of £84,533.

He’ll still be taking home just under £116,500.

HMRC has since responded to the news of how much tax Littler will have to pay, writing on X: “Big congrats to Luke on his fantastic run to the final. We can confirm the existence of income tax.”

But many didn’t take kindly to the jokey post, with one person commenting: “Please take the intern away from the laptop, you’re an official government department not a standup comedian.”

A second said: “It’s really something when your government feels comfortable smugly bragging about how they f**k you over.”

“Don’t we know it. Stay in the shadows HMRC. No witty banter. You should be seen and not heard,” someone else wrote.

Others labelled it an “unpleasant, condescending response” and a “poor post.”

It looks like Littler could be in for some more big paydays soon though, with the Warrington-based teen having been included in the 8-man lineup for the PDC’s prestigious Premier League.

Related links:

Luke Littler’s family hit back at ‘jealous parents’ joking about his age

Ally Pally crowd drown out trophy presentation with chants of ‘there’s only one Luke Littler’

Luke Littler isn’t old enough to attend World Darts Champs on his own

Topics:

Darts,HMRC,Luke Littler,Money,World Darts Championship

RELATED ARTICLES

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

Ebay

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

By Charlie Herbert

Luke Littler included in Premier League darts line up

Darts

Luke Littler included in Premier League darts line up

By Callum Boyle

Luke Littler’s family hit back at ‘jealous parents’ joking about his age

Darts

Luke Littler’s family hit back at ‘jealous parents’ joking about his age

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Crystal Palace respond to Wilfried Zaha rumours with their own cryptic message

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace respond to Wilfried Zaha rumours with their own cryptic message

By Reuben Pinder

Will Smith admits that he “felt a spark” when watching Manchester United

Manchester United

Will Smith admits that he “felt a spark” when watching Manchester United

By JOE

Mourinho mocks critics by calling himself ‘the monster that kills little kids’

Football

Mourinho mocks critics by calling himself ‘the monster that kills little kids’

By Kyle Picknell

Why Man City should prioritise signing Harry Kane over Jack Grealish

Aston Villa

Why Man City should prioritise signing Harry Kane over Jack Grealish

By Reuben Pinder

Rory McIlroy’s British Open defence in doubt thanks to a kickabout

feature-homepage

Rory McIlroy’s British Open defence in doubt thanks to a kickabout

By JOE

Billy Sharp can’t hide disappointment after miraculous Aston Villa comeback

Aston Villa

Billy Sharp can’t hide disappointment after miraculous Aston Villa comeback

By Simon Lloyd

18-year-old influencer defends relationship with 60-year-old after being called out

Relationships

18-year-old influencer defends relationship with 60-year-old after being called out

By Nina McLaughlin

Sunderland release statement after stadium is redecorated with Newcastle banners

Football

Sunderland release statement after stadium is redecorated with Newcastle banners

By Callum Boyle

James Bond films now have trigger warnings as they ‘will cause offence today’

James Bond

James Bond films now have trigger warnings as they ‘will cause offence today’

By Charlie Herbert

Oscar Pistorius released from prison after six years of sentence

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius released from prison after six years of sentence

By Charlie Herbert

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Charlie Herbert

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

José Mourinho lets Rui Faria field his post-match questions after Old Trafford red card

Jose Mourinho

José Mourinho lets Rui Faria field his post-match questions after Old Trafford red card

By Tom Victor

These are the Premier League’s 10 most creative players this season

Dimitri Payet

These are the Premier League’s 10 most creative players this season

By Tom Victor

Ukraine prisoner of war shows shocking toll Russian captivity had on his body

News

Ukraine prisoner of war shows shocking toll Russian captivity had on his body

By Charlie Herbert

Interesting exchange took place between Tyson Fury and trainer before 10th round

Ben Davison

Interesting exchange took place between Tyson Fury and trainer before 10th round

By Darragh Murphy

New YouTube channel could spell bad news for the likes of Netflix

feature-homepage

New YouTube channel could spell bad news for the likes of Netflix

By JOE

Does stadium atmosphere matter to players? More than you may think

Anfield

Does stadium atmosphere matter to players? More than you may think

By Wayne Farry

Load more stories