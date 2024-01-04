Luke Littler plans to spend £200,000 prize money ‘on FIFA points’

He also has plans for a new car and some tracksuits

Luke Littler has already got plans for what he wants to spend his prize money on after finishing as runner-up in the World Darts Championship.

Having shot to national fame following his stunning performances at this year’s tournament, the 16-year-old fell to a 7-4 defeat to Luke Humphries in the final on Wednesday evening.

Over a record-breaking run at the tournament though, which saw the teenager beat six players on his debut, including two former world champions in the form of Raymond van Barneveld and Rob Cross, Littler captured the hearts of the nation.

He has also secured himself a very big pay packet.

By reaching the final, Luke The Nuke has pocketed £200,000 in prize money, almost 10 times more than his previous highest payout of £27,500.

Over the course of the tournament, his prize money has increased the further he’s progressed. After reaching the last 16, he had guaranteed himself at least £35,000 in prize money and was asked at the time what he was planning on doing with his thousands.

His answer? FIFA points and a new coat.

He told the Telegraph: “I always treat myself to some Under Armour tracksuits.

“And just get myself a new coat and get myself some Fifa points for my Xbox. That’s pretty much it.”

Since then, his prize money has rocketed, and now Littler, who turns 17 next month, also has plans to learn to drive and get a car.

When asked by talkSPORT what he might spend the money on, the teen said he was eyeing up a new set of wheels.

Pointing to the Skoda sponsorship on his shirt, he said: “I’ve got a Skoda so I’m sure they can sort me out!”

He added: “All my friends are watching at home, we’ve always said we need to go Blackpool or Alton Towers so I think they will be looking at me like ‘you’re paying, Luke’ and I’ll be like, yeah, okay!”

