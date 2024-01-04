Search icon

Sport

04th Jan 2024

Luke Littler plans to spend £200,000 prize money ‘on FIFA points’

Charlie Herbert

Luke littler prize money

He also has plans for a new car and some tracksuits

Luke Littler has already got plans for what he wants to spend his prize money on after finishing as runner-up in the World Darts Championship.

Having shot to national fame following his stunning performances at this year’s tournament, the 16-year-old fell to a 7-4 defeat to Luke Humphries in the final on Wednesday evening.

Over a record-breaking run at the tournament though, which saw the teenager beat six players on his debut, including two former world champions in the form of Raymond van Barneveld and Rob Cross, Littler captured the hearts of the nation.

He has also secured himself a very big pay packet.

By reaching the final, Luke The Nuke has pocketed £200,000 in prize money, almost 10 times more than his previous highest payout of £27,500.

Over the course of the tournament, his prize money has increased the further he’s progressed. After reaching the last 16, he had guaranteed himself at least £35,000 in prize money and was asked at the time what he was planning on doing with his thousands.

His answer? FIFA points and a new coat.

He told the Telegraph: “I always treat myself to some Under Armour tracksuits.

“And just get myself a new coat and get myself some Fifa points for my Xbox. That’s pretty much it.”

Since then, his prize money has rocketed, and now Littler, who turns 17 next month, also has plans to learn to drive and get a car.

When asked by talkSPORT what he might spend the money on, the teen said he was eyeing up a new set of wheels.

Pointing to the Skoda sponsorship on his shirt, he said: “I’ve got a Skoda so I’m sure they can sort me out!”

He added: “All my friends are watching at home, we’ve always said we need to go Blackpool or Alton Towers so I think they will be looking at me like ‘you’re paying, Luke’ and I’ll be like, yeah, okay!”

Related links:

Ally Pally crowd drown out trophy presentation with chants of ‘there’s only one Luke Littler’

Luke Humphries says Luke Littler is ‘one of the best players in the world’

Topics:

Darts,Gaming,Luke Littler,World Darts Championship

RELATED ARTICLES

Luke Littler’s family hit back at ‘jealous parents’ joking about his age

Darts

Luke Littler’s family hit back at ‘jealous parents’ joking about his age

By Callum Boyle

Luke Littler, 16, lands huge pay day despite losing World Darts Champs final

Darts

Luke Littler, 16, lands huge pay day despite losing World Darts Champs final

By Charlie Herbert

Ally Pally crowd drown out trophy presentation with chants of ‘there’s only one Luke Littler’

Darts

Ally Pally crowd drown out trophy presentation with chants of ‘there’s only one Luke Littler’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Samuel Eto’o breaks silence after violently assaulting fan outside World Cup stadium

2022 FIFA World Cup

Samuel Eto’o breaks silence after violently assaulting fan outside World Cup stadium

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire gets rinsed in Ghanaian parliament

Ghana

Harry Maguire gets rinsed in Ghanaian parliament

By Jack Peat

Gary Neville takes hard line stance on Marcus Rashford penalty incident

Gary Neville

Gary Neville takes hard line stance on Marcus Rashford penalty incident

By Darragh Murphy

Swansea star close to being confirmed as Manchester United’s first summer signing

Daniel James

Swansea star close to being confirmed as Manchester United’s first summer signing

By Darragh Murphy

Referee Mike Dean pulls off second nutmeg dummy in 10 days

Everton

Referee Mike Dean pulls off second nutmeg dummy in 10 days

By Nooruddean Choudry

You have to feel for UFC fighters who are all getting asked the same question

Conor McGregor

You have to feel for UFC fighters who are all getting asked the same question

By Patrick McCarry

Viewers left traumatised after bingeing ‘intense’ ITV psychological thriller series

ITV

Viewers left traumatised after bingeing ‘intense’ ITV psychological thriller series

By Charlie Herbert

Nasa confirms if ‘lost’ asteroid will hit Earth in 2024

Nasa confirms if ‘lost’ asteroid will hit Earth in 2024

By Joseph Loftus

Nottingham Forest could be questioned over Jonjo Shelvey’s confusing exit

Football

Nottingham Forest could be questioned over Jonjo Shelvey’s confusing exit

By Callum Boyle

Switch 2 predicted to arrive in 2024 with £300 price point

Switch 2 predicted to arrive in 2024 with £300 price point

By JOE

All the new travel rules Brits need to know in 2024

All the new travel rules Brits need to know in 2024

By Joseph Loftus

Mindhunter creator thinking of bringing hit Netflix show back

Mindhunter

Mindhunter creator thinking of bringing hit Netflix show back

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Stephen King reveals ‘It’ remake is dead

Film

Stephen King reveals ‘It’ remake is dead

By JOE

Stormzy 2020 – The grime artist says he’s running for Prime Minister

Stormzy

Stormzy 2020 – The grime artist says he’s running for Prime Minister

By Carl Anka

Class gesture from Delfine Persoon to Katie Taylor after tense face-off

Boxing

Class gesture from Delfine Persoon to Katie Taylor after tense face-off

By Patrick McCarry

Mohamed Salah beats teammate to African Player of the Year award

Egypt

Mohamed Salah beats teammate to African Player of the Year award

By Reuben Pinder

Tories announce humiliating U-turn over MP anti-sleaze regime

Boris Johnson

Tories announce humiliating U-turn over MP anti-sleaze regime

By Ava Evans

Man United fans are p*ssed off with Phil Jones’ Munich disaster tweet

Manchester United

Man United fans are p*ssed off with Phil Jones’ Munich disaster tweet

By JOE

Load more stories