Luke Littler included in Premier League darts line up

The Premier League darts line-up for 2024 has been announced

The question on everybody’s lips prior to the announcement was whether 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler would feature, given his breath-taking rise to stardom over the last three weeks, and as of today’s announcement on SKy Sports News…

Defending Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen and current champion Luke Humphries head the line-up, and they’re joined by fellow automatic selections Michael Smith and Peter Wright.

The Professional Darts Corporation announced the four remaining wildcard sports at 4.00 on Sky Sports on Thursday. 2021 World Champion and last year’s beaten Premier League finalist Gerwyn Price is selected alongside Rob Cross,

The 2024 Premier League Darts season kicks off in Cardiff on Thursday February 1, with the play-offs taking place at London’s O2 Arena at the end of May.



In between, the Premier League will journey throughout Europe, visiting Berlin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Exeter in February, before heading for Brighton, Nottingham, Dublin and Belfast in March.

Manchester, Birmingham, Rotterdam and Liverpool are the cities for April’s Premier League roadshow, before journeying to Aberdeen, Leeds and Sheffield in May.



Speaking on Sky Sports after the World final, champ Luke Humphries backed his opponent Luke Littler for a Premier League invite.

“I’m not just saying this because it will please everyone, but Luke [Littler] has been an unbelievable talent,” Humphries told Sky Sports.



“Not just about the dartboard, he has been fantastic with all the media that has come about with him and he took the defeat so well.



“You will never see another down-to-earth 16-year-old kid like him who is just something else.

“I really hope he’s in the Premier League because, if he don’t want to play in it fair enough, but I think he’d be a pleasure to play alongside this year. He’s one of the best players in the world, there is no doubt about that.”



Meanwhile, darts commentators Wayne Mardle and John Part also backed the 16-year-old to be involved.



“First off, are you good enough? The answer with Luke Littler is yes,” said Mardle.



“What does he bring to the table? Does he bring viewers? Does he put bums on seats? Will there be any kind of media around him that can grow the game? Yeah, it’s an absolute no-brainer. For me? Yeah, he’ll take to it like a duck to water.”



“I think he can handle it,” added John Part.



Full Premier League line-up

Michael van Gerwen

Luke Humphries

Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross

Luke Littler

Related links: