21st Sep 2023

Gabriel Jesus cracks Man United joke after Arsenal’s Champions League win

Callum Boyle

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus woke up and chose violence

Gabriel Jesus couldn’t resist making a jibe at Manchester United after Arsenal’s Champions League win against PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal retuned to the Champions League in emphatic style as they beat the Dutch outfit 4-0 in their first game in the competition for six years.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring before Leandro Trossard then doubled the Gunners’ lead.

Jesus then got in on the act himself as he scored a third just before half time and Mikel Arteta’s side capped off an excellent display with a goal from captain, Martin Odegaard.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus on returning from injury

After the game Jesus spoke to Thierry Henry about recovering from injury to score on his first start of the season and the setbacks he has had to overcome.

He told CBS: “It’s so hard, you guys played the game, you know. I had some injuries in my career and [that] was a bad time always. But obviously I tried to be strong in my mind to come back as quick as possible and stronger. 

“And it’s not easy to watch, you wanna play all the time. But at the end you have to go for the challenge. That’s the life, football players’ life is like this. And also, yeah, It’s good to score goals, I love to score goals, I try.”

The Brazilian made his return in the 3-1 win against Manchester United and when asked how he felt about making his return in that game, the forward couldn’t resist a little jibe.

“Was a good warm-up, huh?” he said, referring to his goal 11 minutes into injury time to secure the win.

“It was a good goal against United, the first one [of the season], finally. And then tonight [Wednesday], again, we play good and we win the game, that’s the most important thing.”

Topics:

Arsenal,Football,Gabriel Jesus,Manchester United,Sport

