Man United fans find one shining light from Bayern Munich defeat

It wasn’t all bad for Man United fans

Manchester United started their Champions League campaign off with defeat against Bayern Munich in a seven-goal thriller on Wednesdays night.

Bayern opened the scoring shortly before the half hour mark after a poor piece of goalkeeping from Andre Onana, who let Leroy Sane’s effort slip through his fingertips.

When it rains it pours pic.twitter.com/HEImbrwn2t — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 20, 2023

Serge Gnabry doubled the hosts’ lead four minutes later and put Bayern in the driving seat come half time.

United came out of the blocks all gun blazing in the second 45 and found a quick reply courtesy of Rasmus Hojlund, who scored his first goal since his £72m move from Atalanta.

Despite halving the deficit, United soon found themselves two goals behind again after Christian Eriksen was adjudged to have handled Dayot Upamecano’s header, allowing Harry Kane to step up from the penalty spot and score his first Champions League goal for his new side.

Man United can’t escape the wrath of Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/ScWqcwyhpC — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 20, 2023

Erik ten Hag’s side huffed and puffed throughout the rest of the game and found another consolation through Casemiro but their late effort but it sadly wasn’t enough as Mathys Tel restored Bayern’s two-goal advantage before Casemiro then scored again to cap off a thrilling game in Munich.

The loss was United’s fourth consecutive defeat but despite leaving the Allianz Arena empty-handed, fans found one positive from the game.

Sergio Reguilon catches the eye for Red Devils

Full back Sergio Reguilon’s display caught the eye of fans on Wednesday. The Spaniard joined on loan from Spurs after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia left United short in the left back department.

Reguilon has struggled for game time in recent years and hasn’t featured competitively for Spurs since April 2022 and made only 11 appearances for Atletico Madrid when on loan last season.

Despite that though, United fans have been impressed with what they have seen.

One person wrote: “Sergio Reguilon has given us what we have been missing for years. Passion and the will. My left back.”

Another said: “Never thought I’d say this but Sergio Reguilon has been one of our best players since his debut. He’s absolutely giving everything.

“The loan player puts in more effort for the badge than the actual players!” said a third.

A fourth posted: “*tweets I didn’t think I’d be writing 3 weeks ago.

“They say don’t fall in love with a loan player but… Sergio Reguilon,” said

Related links: