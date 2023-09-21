Search icon

Football

21st Sep 2023

Daniel Levy bans James Maddison from driving one specific car

Callum Boyle

James Maddison

He’s certainly making up for it on the pitch

Daniel Levy has made the decision to ban James Maddison from driving one specific car.

Maddison has impressed for Spurs since his £40m move from Leicester City in the summer, scoring two goals and registering two assists as he picked up the Premier League’s August Player of the Month award.

His strong start to the season even saw him named in the England starting XI for their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine, which they drew 1-1.

Although it seems like he is already justifying the fee Spurs paid for him, club chairman Levy is still not happy with him and jokingly revealed that he has warned him about the colour of his car.

Speaking at a club press conference, he said: “James needs to learn that he can’t come to the training ground in a red car. I’ve told him. He’ll learn.”

For those of you unsure as to why, Spurs’ biggest rivals, Arsenal, play in red.

James Maddison

Levy says Postecoglou has been a ‘breath of fresh air’

Levy also reseved plenty of praise for Ange Postecoglou, who joined the club as their new manager from Celtic in the summer.

“Honestly, there was a lot of pressure on me to bring in somebody that was a big name,” he claimed.

“I just wanted somebody who understood our DNA, would play attacking football, that would give young players a chance, believe in the academy, would build a relationship with the fans and understand the resources that we have and don’t have as a club and be part of a team.

“Ange, I have to say, is a breath of fresh air.”

Spurs face their biggest test of the season so far on Sunday when they take on north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates stadium.

Daniel Levy,Football,James Maddison,Sport,Spurs

