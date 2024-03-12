Search icon

Football

12th Mar 2024

Frank Lampard defends Rashford and young England players amid drinking controversy

Charlie Herbert

Frank Lampard defends Rashford and young England players amid drinking controversy

‘You’re asking a lot – Rashford’s got to live his life’

Frank Lampard has defended Marcus Rashford and the other young players in the England squad following recent partying controversies.

The former Chelsea midfielder is one of the greatest players England has ever produced. Over a career spanning two decades, Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and the Champions League.

He sits fourth on the all-time Premier League appearances list (609), sixth on the all-time Premier League goalscorers list (177, a record for a midfielder in the competition) and holds the record for most Premier League goals from outside the box.

Along with being a Premier League legend, Lampard has been one of the national team’s greatest servants as well.

After making his senior England debut in 1999, the midfielder went on to earn 106 caps for the Three Lions – the same number as Bobby Charlton – scoring 29 goals in the process and appearing at three World Cups.

Lampard recently sat down with JOE’s very own Oli Dugmore for the first episode of season two of Unfiltered to discuss his life and glittering career.

During a wide-ranging interview, discussion turned to the Three Lions and Lampard’s international career.

Lad culture, WAGs and the 2006 World Cup

His penultimate major tournament for national side came at the 2006 World Cup, the last chance for England’s ‘golden generation’ to win a major tournament.

At the same time, the mid-noughties was the peak of so-called ‘lad culture’ in the UK – partying, drinking, the WAGs.

Compared to Southgate’s England side today, it feels worlds apart. Lampard opened up about how he thought ‘lad culture’ influenced the England sides he was a part of and whether things are that much different nowadays.

“I don’t think too much has changed,” he said. “They have tried to change the perception of it [the team] and they’ve done a good job in doing that.

“But you’re right, the environment was different. The WAG thing was certainly a bad distraction that could have been dealt with better, looking back.

“The media just lapped it up didn’t they, and it took away from a group that were trying to prepare for a tournament – it just became a distraction.

“In terms of the ‘lad culture’, I think if you broke down the England side of the 26 players, there’s still gonna be a couple who like a few more beers than the others, some who go to nightclubs a bit more than the others, and it would have been like that with us.

“As much as we have social media now, the News of the World would love to create this thing of ‘oh there’s this going on.’ That wasn’t always the case. We were all good lads trying to do well for our country.”

It’s ‘asking a lot’ for Rashford not to ‘live his life’

But he had sympathy for the current crop of England players and highlighted the recent stories in the media surrounding Marcus Rashford’s night out in Belfast. Lampard said it was “asking a lot” for players not to go out and enjoy themselves, because someone like Rashford still wants to “live his life.”

“A few things have changed, because the lads probably can’t go out now, if they do they get photoed – we saw the Rashford stuff recently – then they probably should be more careful.

“But you’re asking a lot – young lad’s got to live his life. But maybe they are more careful nowadays and live their lives a bit differently.”

Lampard was full of praise for Southgate though in how he has changed the culture of the England side.

Mentioning the England manager, he said: “The bigger thing for me is the job he’s done in changing the feel, changing the feel from the outside.

“He’s very good with the media, he’s very very good with the players – it looks like the club feel that we were striving for back in our day.

“It looks like they’re very happy to be there, performances look good off the back of it and that’s probably what gives us our high hopes for this summer.”

Related links:

Man United looking at Gareth Southgate to replace Erik Ten Hag

Chelsea could be forced to play away from Stamford Bridge for six years

Topics:

england football,Frank Lampard,unfiltered

RELATED ARTICLES

Paul Scholes claims Phil Foden is ‘much better’ than Frank Lampard

Chelsea

Paul Scholes claims Phil Foden is ‘much better’ than Frank Lampard

By Callum Boyle

Ex-England youth star dies aged 23 following battle with cancer weeks after proposal to girlfriend

Cancer

Ex-England youth star dies aged 23 following battle with cancer weeks after proposal to girlfriend

By Steve Hopkins

Frank Lampard linked with surprise return to management

Football

Frank Lampard linked with surprise return to management

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Ian Wright praised for addressing Man City’s ‘elephant in the room’

Arsenal

Ian Wright praised for addressing Man City’s ‘elephant in the room’

By Callum Boyle

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

By Callum Boyle

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

By Callum Boyle

Serie A manager sacked after headbutting opposition player

Football

Serie A manager sacked after headbutting opposition player

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane gives take on Kevin de Bruyne argument over substitution

Football

Roy Keane gives take on Kevin de Bruyne argument over substitution

By Callum Boyle

Jesse Lingard sets incredible record on home debut in South Korea

Football

Jesse Lingard sets incredible record on home debut in South Korea

By Callum Boyle

British police officer dies at his engagement party in Australia

Australia

British police officer dies at his engagement party in Australia

By Charlie Herbert

Ian Wright praised for addressing Man City’s ‘elephant in the room’

Arsenal

Ian Wright praised for addressing Man City’s ‘elephant in the room’

By Callum Boyle

TikTok star Leah Smith, 22, dies from cancer

Cancer

TikTok star Leah Smith, 22, dies from cancer

By Charlie Herbert

Cheltenham Day One live: All the tips, drama, interviews and results

Cheltenham

Cheltenham Day One live: All the tips, drama, interviews and results

By Niall McIntyre

Andrew Tate and brother detained after arrest warrants issued by UK

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate and brother detained after arrest warrants issued by UK

By Charlie Herbert

Whole of the Moon artist Karl Wallinger dies aged 66

karl wallinger

Whole of the Moon artist Karl Wallinger dies aged 66

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

By Callum Boyle

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

Driving

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

By JOE

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

By Charlie Herbert

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

By Nina McLaughlin

Bartender hailed as a ‘hero’ after handing girls note disguised as receipt

bar

Bartender hailed as a ‘hero’ after handing girls note disguised as receipt

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories