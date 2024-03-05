Search icon

05th Mar 2024

Paul Scholes claims Phil Foden is ‘much better’ than Frank Lampard

Callum Boyle

Phil Foden

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes that Phil Foden is already better than Frank Lampard was.

Foden starred as Manchester City beat their city rivals 3-1 on Sunday, scoring two goals – including a sensational first – to keep Pep Guardiola’s side in the hunt for the title.

The 23-year-old’s performance was the talking point of the day and after the game Scholes was one of those to sing his praises and even claimed he was already a better player than Lampard, but has now become a match-winner.

‘Phil Foden is a much better footballer than Frank Lampard was’

Speaking while on punditry duty for Premier League productions, the former England international said: “This season he [Foden] has taken it to a new level, where his goals at important times are potentially winning league titles.

“That is when you take your game to another level, he is still 23 and there is still so much to come from him, he has become a league winner. 

“He’s a better footballer than Frank Lampard but Frank Lampard scored goals and won leagues for his club from midfield.

“You expect centre-forwards to do it. Haaland, you just expect his numbers, you expect Michael Owen’s numbers when the team is doing well.

Phil Foden

“But from a midfield point of view, you’ve really got to take the game by the scruff of the neck and say: ‘Right, I’m going to get us back into this game, I’m going to win us leagues, I’m going to win us games.’

“I think Frank Lampard was like that and I think Phil Foden is starting to do that, goals-wise.

“Phil Foden is a much better footballer than Frank Lampard was, don’t get me wrong, but Frank won leagues for his team because of the contribution he made in midfield, in big games especially.”

Guardiola says Foden is best in the league

Pep Guardiola also sang Foden’s praises and said that there was no better playing the league on current form and even compared him to Lionel Messi.

“Right now, he is the best (in the league),” Guardiola said. “To be world class you have to win games. He’s winning games. Always he scored goals but now he’s winning games. When you do this you reach another level as a player.

“He is the player of the season. With all respect for the incredible players but no-one has been so decisive for us as him this season.”

