Chelsea could be forced to play away from Stamford Bridge for six years

Chelsea may be without their home for a while

Chelsea could be forced to play away from Stamford Bridge for as long as six years if plans to make changes to their home ground go ahead.

Club officials are considering the long-term future of the stadium and are considering the possibility of extending and modernising the ground.

Another option, according to The Sun, is to buy land and build elsewhere.

Further reports have also claimed that there is frustration amongst the hierarchy due to the lack of progress ever since Stoll Charity trustees granted approval to sell the site of homes of military veterans to the club last October.

As part of the renovations, which would see Stamford Bridge’s capacity increase to 60,000, the two-time European champions would be forced to play away from their home while work took place.

Any work though would see the Blues in need of an alternative home for a minimum of four years and any work on the expansion wouldn’t start until 2026.

Where would Chelsea play in the meantime?

Several destinations have been touted however the most popular suggestions have included: Wembley, Twickenham, and Craven Cottage.

Todd Boehly has reportledy held some form of discussion with Fulham owner Tony Khan about a potential ground share but despite its convenience, the loss in revenue given that Craven Cottage can only hold 25,700 may put them off.

Alternatively, Chelsea may opt to stagger the renovation process, doing it stand-by-stand instead however that would take a lot longer before it is completed.

