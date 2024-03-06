Man United looking at Gareth Southgate to replace Erik Ten Hag

Southgate is in good company

Gareth Southgate is among some of the names reportedly being considered by Manchester United as a replacement for Erik ten Hag in the summer.

Ten Hag’s position is becoming increasingly uncertain as United fall further behind in their quest to finish inside the top four and look even more unlikely to win any silverware this season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stated that discussions over Ten Hag’s future will take place at the end of the season as he takes over the footballing side of operations at Old Trafford following his minority stake purchase.

Southgate named alongside two other highly-rated managers

While Ratcliffe has said nothing will happen before the end of the season, it hasn’t stopped speculation or work from behind he scenes taking place.

And according to ESPN, the England boss is on a shortlist alongside Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

De Zerbi is one of the most sought-after managers in the world and is also apparently on the radars of Chelsea, Liverpool and even clubs abroad while Frank has admirers for the work he has done in west London.

Southgate could have helping factor to bring him to Old Trafford

Although there’s been no official confirmation it’s widely expected that Southgate will leave his role as England manager after the Euros this summer.

Southgate has also previously expressed his interest in returning to club management once his days in charge of the Three Lions are over.

If he is to be considered, his relationship with Dan Ashworth could be a huge advantage.

Ashworth and Southgate worked together when the former was at the Football Association and is now being targeted by United to fill their director of football position.

He’s currently on gardening leave from Newcastle United, who are apparently holding out for a £20m compensation package to allow him to move to Old Trafford.

