20th Feb 2024

Footballer sacked by club after his dating app profile was leaked online

Charlie Herbert

Footballer sacked by Besiktas after lying about his age on dating app profile

The club have ‘parted ways’ with him

A footballer has been sacked by his club after his dating profile was leaked online.

Emirhan Delibas, 21, has left Turkish giants Besiktas by mutual consent, having come through the club’s youth academy and made just two senior appearances for them.

A reason hasn’t been given for the decision to let Delibas leave, but it came shortly after his alleged profile on dating app Bumble was leaked online, with images appearing to show him lying about his age.

In a statement, the club said: “We have parted ways with professional football player Emirhan Delibas by mutual agreement. We wish him success in his future career.”

Screenshots of the profile showed the winger posing in his Besiktas training kit in a mirror holding a mug. But it appeared that Delibas was lying about his age on the app, where he claimed to be 24-years-old, the Mirror reports.

The alleged profile appeared to show Delibas claiming he is 24 (Bumble)

The player has denied the account belongs to him, saying in a statement on Instagram: “I reject the slanders made by fake accounts and would like to state that my loyalty to my team cannot be questioned.

“Besiktas is a responsibility for me. Your love has been my greatest motivation.”

The supposed Bumble account also listed his interests (Bumble)

Delibas last played for Besiktas in January in their Super Lig defeat to Kasimpasa, and has only played a total of 14 minutes for the club this season.

He has also represented Turkey at U-17, U-18 and U-19 level.

Besiktas currently sit fourth in the Turkish top division, 26 points adrift of Galatasaray who are top of the table.

