Amazon set to release All Or Nothing-style docuseries following Premier League WAGs

I doubt Sean Dyche will be tuning in

Football fans will be given an access-all-areas docuseries following the lives of six Premier League footballers’ WAGs (wives and girlfriends).

Coming to Amazon Prime Video later this month, the six-part series will look into the lives of the WAGs during the summer break and transfer window in which we will see them balance the day-to-day world of their partners’ careers as well as their own lives.

Married to the Game premieres on Prime Video on Friday, February 23 and features the following names:

Sara Gündoğan – wife of former Manchester City star, Ilkay Gündoğan

Samantha Tarkowski – wife of Everton defender, James Tarkowski

Taylor Ward – girlfriend of former Man City winger, Riyad Mahrez

Cat Harding – fiancée of Arsenal midfielder, Jorginho

Ash Turner, wife of Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, Matt Turner

James Tarkowski is a man that knows how to flirt… 👩‍❤️‍👨



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞, coming to Prime Video on 23 February 📺 pic.twitter.com/GdrXmaSCUH — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 19, 2024

‘We don’t just spend all day shopping and buying handbags!’

Speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of the release, Sara Gündoğan said that the show was an opportunity for her show that the perceptions of the WAG lifestyle are wrong.

Sara can speak six languages and was formerly a successful model and TV presenter on Italy’s biggest network. Following the birth of their son, Kais, she also wants to get her modelling career back on track.

“I thought it was a super nice idea, because it was an opportunity for me to show that the general idea of what it’s like to be married to a footballer is totally wrong.

“We don’t just spend all day shopping and buying handbags! Many of us had our own lives before we got married and we’ve tried to keep them going, and it’s nice to be able to show that I’m not a cliché.”

