Search icon

Entertainment

19th Feb 2024

Amazon set to release All Or Nothing-style docuseries following Premier League WAGs

Callum Boyle

Premier League

I doubt Sean Dyche will be tuning in

Football fans will be given an access-all-areas docuseries following the lives of six Premier League footballers’ WAGs (wives and girlfriends).

Coming to Amazon Prime Video later this month, the six-part series will look into the lives of the WAGs during the summer break and transfer window in which we will see them balance the day-to-day world of their partners’ careers as well as their own lives.

Married to the Game premieres on Prime Video on Friday, February 23 and features the following names:

  • Sara Gündoğan – wife of former Manchester City star, Ilkay Gündoğan
  • Samantha Tarkowski – wife of Everton defender, James Tarkowski
  • Taylor Ward – girlfriend of former Man City winger, Riyad Mahrez
  • Cat Harding – fiancée of Arsenal midfielder, Jorginho
  • Ash Turner, wife of Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, Matt Turner

‘We don’t just spend all day shopping and buying handbags!’

Speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of the release, Sara Gündoğan said that the show was an opportunity for her show that the perceptions of the WAG lifestyle are wrong.

Sara can speak six languages and was formerly a successful model and TV presenter on Italy’s biggest network. Following the birth of their son, Kais, she also wants to get her modelling career back on track.

“I thought it was a super nice idea, because it was an opportunity for me to show that the general idea of what it’s like to be married to a footballer is totally wrong.

“We don’t just spend all day shopping and buying handbags! Many of us had our own lives before we got married and we’ve tried to keep them going, and it’s nice to be able to show that I’m not a cliché.”

Related links:

Topics:

Amazon Prime Video,Entertainment,Football,Premier League,Sport,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

PSG want to sign Marcus Rashford to replace Kylian Mbappe, and Man United should cash in

Football

PSG want to sign Marcus Rashford to replace Kylian Mbappe, and Man United should cash in

By Robert Redmond

Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager

By Callum Boyle

Rasmus Hojlund trolled by Man United teammate on social media

Football

Rasmus Hojlund trolled by Man United teammate on social media

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

A very underrated action thriller mystery movie is on TV tonight

A very underrated action thriller mystery movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Fans fume at ‘shameful’ Matthew Perry snub at last night’s BAFTAs

Fans fume at ‘shameful’ Matthew Perry snub at last night’s BAFTAs

By Nina McLaughlin

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

By Simon Kelly

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

By Stephen Porzio

Cillian Murphy still shocked by ‘B movie’ role most Americans know him for

Cillian Murphy still shocked by ‘B movie’ role most Americans know him for

By Simon Kelly

Dark clouds shroud 11th-tier club’s bright future 

Doncaster

Dark clouds shroud 11th-tier club’s bright future 

By Jack Peat

Peter Kay announces huge UK gig dates

Peter Kay announces huge UK gig dates

By Nina McLaughlin

Out-of-control satellite expected to hit Earth on Wednesday morning

Out-of-control satellite expected to hit Earth on Wednesday morning

By Joseph Loftus

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Keira Knightley says she went through years of therapy after ‘trauma’ of starring in first Pirates film

Johnny Depp

Keira Knightley says she went through years of therapy after ‘trauma’ of starring in first Pirates film

By Jack Peat

Viewers go crazy for Miss Nepal as she makes Miss Universe history

Viewers go crazy for Miss Nepal as she makes Miss Universe history

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

The bizarre case of the ‘real life Papa Smurf’ who turned himself blue

Lifestyle

The bizarre case of the ‘real life Papa Smurf’ who turned himself blue

By JOE

A very underrated action thriller mystery movie is on TV tonight

A very underrated action thriller mystery movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Salt Bae restaurant charging nearly £700 for steak cuts heating to save money

Money

Salt Bae restaurant charging nearly £700 for steak cuts heating to save money

By Charlie Herbert

You can get paid £400 a month to take a relaxing bath

Bath

You can get paid £400 a month to take a relaxing bath

By Charlie Herbert

Labour Party vows to fully ban fox hunting

fox hunting

Labour Party vows to fully ban fox hunting

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories