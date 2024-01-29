Virgil van Dijk unwilling to commit his future to Liverpool

Van Dijk could be on the move

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he doesn’t know if he will be at Liverpool in the future.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season after nine years in charge.

During that time, the German won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield – making him one of the most successful managers in the club’s history.

Klopp was the manager that brought Van Dijk to the club in 2017 and the defender has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best players in the world.

Van Dijk’s contract expires at the end of next season and is one of three big names, alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who’s futures are up in the air.

Asked if he could see himself at Anfield in the long-term, the Reds captain said: “That’s a big question. I don’t know.”

He continued: “To replace not only the manager but the whole staff, there are so many things that will change. I’m very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation. I can’t say much about it. It will be the end of Klopp’s era and I am still part of it.

“That’s why I don’t like to talk about it. That is my main focus. We will see at the end of the season, hopefully we will have the success we all dream of and by then probably there will be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see.”

For now though, Van Dijk said his focus is on delivering success and making Klopp’s final season a memorable one.

“We can speak about the situation about what will happen next year every week but it doesn’t change. It’s noise we don’t need and that’s why we focus on getting the job done and that’s why I feel nothing has changed,” Van Dijk added.

Related links: