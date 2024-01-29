Search icon

Football

29th Jan 2024

Virgil van Dijk unwilling to commit his future to Liverpool

Callum Boyle

Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk could be on the move

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he doesn’t know if he will be at Liverpool in the future.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season after nine years in charge.

During that time, the German won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield – making him one of the most successful managers in the club’s history.

Klopp was the manager that brought Van Dijk to the club in 2017 and the defender has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best players in the world.

Van Dijk’s contract expires at the end of next season and is one of three big names, alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who’s futures are up in the air.

Virgil van Dijk

Asked if he could see himself at Anfield in the long-term, the Reds captain said: “That’s a big question. I don’t know.”

He continued: “To replace not only the manager but the whole staff, there are so many things that will change. I’m very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation. I can’t say much about it. It will be the end of Klopp’s era and I am still part of it.

“That’s why I don’t like to talk about it. That is my main focus. We will see at the end of the season, hopefully we will have the success we all dream of and by then probably there will be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see.”

For now though, Van Dijk said his focus is on delivering success and making Klopp’s final season a memorable one.

“We can speak about the situation about what will happen next year every week but it doesn’t change. It’s noise we don’t need and that’s why we focus on getting the job done and that’s why I feel nothing has changed,” Van Dijk added.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Jurgen Klopp,Liverpool,Sport,Virgil Van Dijk

RELATED ARTICLES

Man City fans furious with the way club was described during FA Cup draw

FA Cup

Man City fans furious with the way club was described during FA Cup draw

By Callum Boyle

Bayern Munich want to sign third English player in deal worth £50m

Aston Villa

Bayern Munich want to sign third English player in deal worth £50m

By Callum Boyle

Naby Keita’s emotional reaction to hearing Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool

Football

Naby Keita’s emotional reaction to hearing Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Patrice Evra: “When Cristiano invites you for lunch at his house, just say no”

2018 FIFA World Cup

Patrice Evra: “When Cristiano invites you for lunch at his house, just say no”

By Wayne Farry

Toni Kroos takes aim at players joining the Premier League for money

Casemiro

Toni Kroos takes aim at players joining the Premier League for money

By Callum Boyle

The player Man City offered to Leicester as part of Mahrez deal has been revealed

Celtic

The player Man City offered to Leicester as part of Mahrez deal has been revealed

By Robert Redmond

Karim Benzema set to make sensational return to France squad for Euro 2020

Football

Karim Benzema set to make sensational return to France squad for Euro 2020

By Reuben Pinder

Nike release statement following Mason Greenwood allegations

Football

Nike release statement following Mason Greenwood allegations

By Callum Boyle

Danny Murphy warns Man United about starting Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes together

Bruno Fernandes

Danny Murphy warns Man United about starting Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes together

By Robert Redmond

Breakthrough in Madeleine McCann case as suspect’s friend vows to testify

Madeleine McCann

Breakthrough in Madeleine McCann case as suspect’s friend vows to testify

By Kat O'Connor

Peaky Blinders star fined for possession of crack cocaine

Peaky Blinders star fined for possession of crack cocaine

By Nina McLaughlin

Drivers in major UK city face £100 fine for parking on pavement from today

Driving

Drivers in major UK city face £100 fine for parking on pavement from today

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift storms pitch to celebrate as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs reach Super Bowl

Taylor Swift storms pitch to celebrate as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs reach Super Bowl

By JOE

Holly Willoughby ‘struggling’ as partnership with Stephen Mulhern ‘not genuine’

Holly Willoughby ‘struggling’ as partnership with Stephen Mulhern ‘not genuine’

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix fans ‘can’t sleep’ after watching gritty new crime series as it’s ‘just too good’

Griselda

Netflix fans ‘can’t sleep’ after watching gritty new crime series as it’s ‘just too good’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Footage shows Arsenal and Manchester City fans fighting outside Wembley

Arsenal

Footage shows Arsenal and Manchester City fans fighting outside Wembley

By Simon Lloyd

The difference between Jose Mourinho in the press and with his players

Jose Mourinho

The difference between Jose Mourinho in the press and with his players

By Reuben Pinder

Watch this civil servant try to wriggle himself out of saying ‘Boaty McBoatface’ in Parliament

Boaty McBoatface

Watch this civil servant try to wriggle himself out of saying ‘Boaty McBoatface’ in Parliament

By Matt Tate

Scientists to test effectiveness of AstraZeneca vaccine being used as nasal spray

Coronavirus

Scientists to test effectiveness of AstraZeneca vaccine being used as nasal spray

By Claudia McInerney

Patsy Palmer walks off GMB in row over ‘addict’ caption

GMB

Patsy Palmer walks off GMB in row over ‘addict’ caption

By Danny Jones

Vine: Drogba sprays champagne in Azpilicueta’s eyes, instantly regrets it…

Chelsea

Vine: Drogba sprays champagne in Azpilicueta’s eyes, instantly regrets it…

By JOE

Load more stories