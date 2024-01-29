Search icon

29th Jan 2024

Naby Keita’s emotional reaction to hearing Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool

Callum Boyle

‘I consider him my dad’

Naby Keita said he sees Jurgen Klopp as a father figure after he provided an emotional response to the news that the Liverpool boss would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Klopp confirmed his decision via video on the club’s social media channels on Friday morning.

The 56-year-old sat down and released a video to the fans in which he explained his decision to leave Anfield after nine years at the club.

In his nine-year reign, the German won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield.

Although Keita left the club at the end of last season, joining Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen, the midfielder still has plenty of love for his former club and admitted the news of Klopp’s imminent departure left him in tears.

Speaking to RMC Sport, he said: “I’m not on the [social] networks but when they told me, I had tears in my eyes. He took me to Liverpool as his son and I consider him my dad. 

“I wish him the best for the rest of his life. I’ll try to write to him afterwards. Such is life, I bumped into him and I wasn’t disappointed. We got trophies.”

Joining in 2017, Keita was Liverpool’s record signing at the time after the Reds paid £55m to prize him away from RB Leipzig.

Despite struggling to hold down a regular spot in the side due to injuries, the Guinea captain still had an incredibly successful time in Anfield, winning the Premier League, the Champions League, an FA Cup, the League Cup, the Community Shield, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup. 

