26th Jan 2024

Liverpool fans want to take bereavement leave to cope with Klopp’s resignation

Joseph Loftus

“That Klopp announcement has broken me.”

Earlier today, the hearts of half of Liverpool were broken, when Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be stepping down as the King of Anfield at the end of the season.

Klopp confirmed the somewhat shocking news in a lengthy statement which explained that while he adores the city of Liverpool, the time has come for him to close the curtain.

“I can understand it’s a shock.”

More specifically, the statement read: “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Liverpool fans want to take bereavement leave to cope with Klopp’s resignation.

Understandably many Liverpudlians and Liverpool fans from across the world are devastated by the news with some (actually, many) taking to X to state that they’ll be trying to get bereavement time off work to cope with this ginormous loss.

One person wrote: “Wondering if work will give me bereavement leave while I come to terms with the prospect of Liverpool FC without Jurgen Klopp.”

Another said: “I’m taking bereavement leave because that Klopp announcement has broken me.”

A third wrote: “Can anyone confirm if I can take bereavement leave due to the loss of Jurgen Klopp? You made everyone believers and you will be heavily missed #LFC.”

