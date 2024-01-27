Pep Guardiola says he will ‘sleep better’ following Klopp’s Liverpool departure

‘Without him I will sleep a little bit better!’

Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to his ‘biggest rival’ Jurgen Klopp following the news that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

On Friday, the German manager left the world of football in shock after announcing he would be stepping down as Liverpool boss at the end of the season.

Undoubtedly one of the main features of Klopp’s time at Liverpool was the titanic rivalry the club had with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. For at least three seasons, the two clubs were lightyears clear of the rest of the league and their rivalry quickly became one of the greatest of the Premier League era.

Speaking after his City side’s 1-0 win over Tottenham in the FA Cup on Friday night, Guardiola paid tribute to his German counterpart who he described as the “best rival I have ever had in my life.”

Guardiola 🤝 Klopp



An incredible rivalry. pic.twitter.com/LmiSqjUppM — Premier League (@premierleague) January 27, 2024

He told ITV that just like everyone else he was “surprised” to hear the news, and labelled Klopp as an “incredible” manager and person.

Guardiola said: “I have a feeling that when he leaves, part of us and Man City is leaving too.

“They [Liverpool] have been our biggest rival. Personally, in Dortmund and here, he’s been my biggest rival, so I think he’ll be missed, personally I’ll miss him.”

But the Spaniard joked: “I’m a little bit pleased, without him I will sleep a little bit better the nights before we play against Liverpool!

“I wish him all the best, and he doesn’t admit it, but he will be back.”

Speaking to the BBC, Guardiola said “you cannot explain” his time at Manchester City without Liverpool.

He added that Klopp’s team “have made me improve the most.”

Klopp was appointed as Liverpool boss on October 8, 2015 and will go down as one of the most successful managers in the club’s history.

In his nine-year reign, the German won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield under his guidance.

Related links:

Jurgen Klopp’s last Liverpool game could be the Europa League final in Dublin

Liverpool fans want to take bereavement leave to cope with Klopp’s resignation

Man United troll Jurgen Klopp announcement with ‘perfect timing’ post

Jurgen Klopp’s main reason for leaving Liverpool is a surprise to many

Four managers who could replace Jurgen Klopp, and it’s clear who they should pick

Jamie Carragher calls Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool ‘a body blow to the club’