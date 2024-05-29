Search icon

Football

29th May 2024

England’s horrible route to Euro 2024 final if they make one group stage mistake

Callum Boyle

England Euro 2024

Maybe it still isn’t coming home…

Euro 2024 is on the horizon and we’re all very excited.

England have a very good squad, maybe even the best, and are one of the favourites to win the tournament.

But as with everything, it wouldn’t be a major tournament without England fans still predicting all the things that could go wrong.

Gareth Southgate’s men have been drawn in Group C alongside Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia and if they top it, will face the best third-placed team from one of Group D, E or F.

Some of the countries that could be in that position include Austria, Czech Republic or Slovakia.

They could then go on to play Italy in the last eight before taking on France in the semi finals and maybe one of Germany, Spain or Portugal in the final.

However, England haven’t always done things the easy way in the past and should they make a meal out of the group stage, they will face a far bigger mountain to climb if they want to taste success for the first time since 1966.

England Euro 2024

The route if England finish second

The cliche in football is that there are no easy games but should they finish second then well, it’ll be even harder.

Not finishing top of the group would likely see them face hosts Germany in the round of 16 – although they did beat them at the same stage in Euro 2020.

Spain would then probably be the next opponents in the quarter finals before Portugal in the semi finals, setting up a grandstand finish against France.

It’s likely that this summer will be Southgate’s final one as England manager – regardless of the outcome.

There’s been plenty of conversation around the 58-year-old, who has been touted as the man to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer.

Despite the speculation Southgate insists he’s “totally relaxed” about this situation and his only focus is the Euro 2024 campaign.

“I’m totally relaxed about it, because life will go on whatever happens,” he told GQ.

“I also don’t think it would be right to make a decision before a tournament. I remember Fabio (Capello) signing a new contract before (World Cup 2010) and everybody said: ‘What the bloody hell are they doing? He should be proving himself in the tournament’

“If I was two years into the job, then perhaps I would feel differently. But we’re eight years in, and for me, all of my focus is on one thing: how do I get this team to win?”

