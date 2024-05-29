Search icon

Football

29th May 2024

Saudi Pro League set to make major change which could affect European clubs 

Callum Boyle

Saudi Pro League

The league plans to try and attract some of European football’s biggest names

The Saudi Pro League is set to make a major rule change as they continue to try and go head-to-head for some of Europe’s best footballing talent.

Last summer saw the Gulf Kingdom send shockwaves through the football world as they signed big names such as N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Neymar and more.

New rules could be bad news for European clubs

It’s likely to be a repeat again this summer as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Casemiro continue to be linked with clubs in Saudi and those clubs have been given a big boost.

Mohamed Salah has also been a long-term target for Al Ittihad, but the Liverpool star has seemingly stated that he would like to stay at Anfield next season.

A new rule change for next season will allow Saudi clubs to register more foreign players in their squad.

Last December a proposal to increase the number of non-Saudi players in a squad from eight to 10 was approved.

As part of the change, eight can be registered without an age limit, while a further two can be included but must be born in 2003 or after.

Saudi Pro League executive Michael Emenalo sees this as a promising sign for the next stage of the league’s development and wants to make it a top-10 league globally.

“Whenever an opportunity comes up and one of those kinds of players that you mentioned are available we will compete for them,” he told the Daily Mail.

“This particular coming window, if there’s an opportunity to spend significantly on someone that we think will bring exactly what we needed or what is needed, then we will do that.”

