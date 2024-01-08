Sunderland gave Newcastle fans free pints after major error

To add further salt into the wounds

Sunderland’s derby day defeat to Newcastle United has gotten a whole lot worse after it emerged that the away support enjoyed free pints of beer inside the Stadium of Light.

Newcastle were comfortable winners in the first Wear-Tyne derby since 2016 after Alexander Isak’s brace followed Daniel Ballard’s first half own goal.

Things had already started off badly after the home side were forced to apologise when pictures on social media showed that the corporate area had been redecorated by the away support.

A statement from the club came too little too late but said: “Sunderland AFC acknowledges that a serious error in judgement was made in relation to Black Cats Bar earlier this afternoon.”

To make things worse, one Newcastle fan piled on the misery after explaining that a problem with the Wi-Fi inside the ground meant that the 6,000 travelling supporters were gifted free pints.

Posting on X, they said: “The best bit for me was when the card machines went off and we were given free pints. Made up for the fact we had to wait two hours to get out of the ground.”

There was a small price to pay as those who had made the short trip to Sunderland were penned in for almost two hours after the game while police cleared the home fans first.

