FA Cup Fourth Round draw: Spurs to face holders Man City

Some big ties

The draw for the FA Cup Fourth Round has been made.

32 teams advanced to the next stage of the competition following this weekend’s Third Round games.

Among those include non-league sides Maidstone United and Eastleigh, although the latter will face Newport County in a replay to book their place in the round.

Arsenal were one of the biggest names to drop out of the tournament following their loss to Liverpool however there were no other major shocks while defending champions Manchester City cruised past Huddersfield Town, winning 5-0 on Sunday.

The highlight of the draw though is

Games will be played on the weekend of January 27 and January 28, however some will be moved due to television picks.

Full FA Cup Fourth Round draw:

Watford vs Southampton

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Bournemouth vs Swansea City

West Brom vs Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester vs Hull or Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United

Liverpool vs Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton vs Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

Newport County or Eastleigh vs Wigan Athletic or Manchester United

Sheffield United vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Related links: