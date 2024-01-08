FA Cup Fourth Round draw: Spurs to face holders Man City

Some big ties
The draw for the FA Cup Fourth Round has been made.
32 teams advanced to the next stage of the competition following this weekend’s Third Round games.
Among those include non-league sides Maidstone United and Eastleigh, although the latter will face Newport County in a replay to book their place in the round.
Arsenal were one of the biggest names to drop out of the tournament following their loss to Liverpool however there were no other major shocks while defending champions Manchester City cruised past Huddersfield Town, winning 5-0 on Sunday.

Games will be played on the weekend of January 27 and January 28, however some will be moved due to television picks.
Full FA Cup Fourth Round draw:
- Watford vs Southampton
- Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
- Bournemouth vs Swansea City
- West Brom vs Brentford or Wolves
- West Ham or Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
- Leicester vs Hull or Birmingham
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City
- Chelsea vs Aston Villa
- Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United
- Liverpool vs Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
- Tottenham vs Manchester City
- Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle
- Crystal Palace or Everton vs Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
- Newport County or Eastleigh vs Wigan Athletic or Manchester United
- Sheffield United vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- Fulham vs Newcastle United
