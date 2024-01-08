Search icon

Football

08th Jan 2024

FA Cup Fourth Round draw: Spurs to face holders Man City

Callum Boyle

FA Cup Fourth Round

Some big ties

The draw for the FA Cup Fourth Round has been made.

32 teams advanced to the next stage of the competition following this weekend’s Third Round games.

Among those include non-league sides Maidstone United and Eastleigh, although the latter will face Newport County in a replay to book their place in the round.

Arsenal were one of the biggest names to drop out of the tournament following their loss to Liverpool however there were no other major shocks while defending champions Manchester City cruised past Huddersfield Town, winning 5-0 on Sunday.

The highlight of the draw though is

Games will be played on the weekend of January 27 and January 28, however some will be moved due to television picks.

Full FA Cup Fourth Round draw:

  • Watford vs Southampton
  • Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
  • Bournemouth vs Swansea City
  • West Brom vs Brentford or Wolves
  • West Ham or Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
  • Leicester vs Hull or Birmingham
  • Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City
  • Chelsea vs Aston Villa
  • Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United
  • Liverpool vs Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
  • Tottenham vs Manchester City
  • Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle
  • Crystal Palace or Everton vs Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
  • Newport County or Eastleigh vs Wigan Athletic or Manchester United
  • Sheffield United vs Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Fulham vs Newcastle United

Related links:

Topics:

FA Cup,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Sunderland gave Newcastle fans free pints after major error

Football

Sunderland gave Newcastle fans free pints after major error

By Callum Boyle

Franz Beckenbauer: Football world pay tribute to legend following death

Football

Franz Beckenbauer: Football world pay tribute to legend following death

By Callum Boyle

Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Football

Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Felipe Anderson has passed his medical at West Ham

Felipe Anderson

Felipe Anderson has passed his medical at West Ham

By Wayne Farry

Arsenal flop set to leave for Fiorentina in £7m transfer

Arsenal

Arsenal flop set to leave for Fiorentina in £7m transfer

By Reuben Pinder

Barcelona receive huge injury boost ahead of two Clásicos against Real Madrid

FC Barcelona

Barcelona receive huge injury boost ahead of two Clásicos against Real Madrid

By Reuben Pinder

Artem Lobov acknowledges probable ulterior motive for UFC 223 booking

Alex Caceres

Artem Lobov acknowledges probable ulterior motive for UFC 223 booking

By Ben Kiely

Aleksandr Golovin finally looks set to complete transfer from CSKA Moscow

Aleksandr Golovin

Aleksandr Golovin finally looks set to complete transfer from CSKA Moscow

By Simon Lloyd

Michail Antonio explains reason behind bizarre celebration against Tottenham

Football

Michail Antonio explains reason behind bizarre celebration against Tottenham

By Reuben Pinder

Wales and Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

Wales and Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

By Charlie Herbert

Golden Globes host responds to Taylor Swift’s ‘extremely awkward’ reaction to his joke about her

Golden Globes

Golden Globes host responds to Taylor Swift’s ‘extremely awkward’ reaction to his joke about her

By Stephen Porzio

Thousands of people across the UK are ‘ill with cold and cough-like symptoms’ that just won’t clear up

cold

Thousands of people across the UK are ‘ill with cold and cough-like symptoms’ that just won’t clear up

By Charlie Herbert

Dubai crowned the world’s most overrated holiday location

Dubai crowned the world’s most overrated holiday location

By Nina McLaughlin

Stranger Things fans point out cast spoiler as Netflix announces season 5 is filming

Netflix

Stranger Things fans point out cast spoiler as Netflix announces season 5 is filming

By Charlie Herbert

Kelly Clarkson says she doesn’t let her kids use social media while living with her

Kelly Clarkson says she doesn’t let her kids use social media while living with her

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

WATCH: Juventus star somehow escapes red card for blatant stamps on Son Heung-min

Andrea Barzagli

WATCH: Juventus star somehow escapes red card for blatant stamps on Son Heung-min

By Oli Dugmore

Rochdale dog attack: Boy killed in Milnrow named as Daniel John Twigg

dog attack

Rochdale dog attack: Boy killed in Milnrow named as Daniel John Twigg

By Steve Hopkins

Neymar leaves River Plate defenders in his wake with dribbling exhibition (Video)

Barcelona

Neymar leaves River Plate defenders in his wake with dribbling exhibition (Video)

By JOE

NHS staff working over Christmas can get free meals and rides from Uber and Uber Eats

Christmas

NHS staff working over Christmas can get free meals and rides from Uber and Uber Eats

By Callum Boyle

English UFC fighter Bradley Scott banned for two years for anti-doping violation

Bradley Scott

English UFC fighter Bradley Scott banned for two years for anti-doping violation

By Darragh Murphy

Four unluckiest players to miss out on Lions’ Test match selection

2021 Lions

Four unluckiest players to miss out on Lions’ Test match selection

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories