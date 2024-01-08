Search icon

08th Jan 2024

Martin Odegaard caught shouting at Liverpool fans to make noise thinking they supported Arsenal

Martin Odegaard had a moment of mistaken identity during Arsenal’s FA Cup Third Round defeat on Sunday.

The Gunners headed for the exit after they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Despite having the bulk of the possession at the Emirates Stadium, they were made to pay for several missed chances at Jakub Kiwior headed into his own goal from a free kick before Luis Diaz made sure of the win with a breakaway counter attack in the 94th minute.

Although it took for the second half for Liverpool to take the lead, they spent the large majority of the first half under pressure and those watching the game noticed the red-faced moment for Arsenal’s captain as he tried to gee up the crowd – or so he thought.

Odegaard gestured for fans to sing up and create an atmosphere however he accidentally looked in the direction of the travelling Liverpool fans – who were given the entire stand behind the goal.

Defeat means that Arsenal have just one win from seven games in all competitions, something that Mikel Arteta is admittedly concerned by.

He said: “We didn’t take the chances, I haven’t seen any other team in the first six months that have generated what we have done against them in the last two games and we’re not capitalising – not today, in the last few games – that’s why we are not winning games.

“Performance-wise, merit-wise, there is no question, but to win the game actually the results say something very different. 

“When my team plays with that attitude, with that courage, with that desire and do what they’ve done to probably the best team in Europe at the moment in terms of momentum, what can I do? Stay behind them and support them.”

