Marc Cucurella falls asleep during Chelsea game

Marc Cucurella is set to be ruled out for three months after having surgery on an injury sustained in the 2-0 defeat to Everton.

Cucurella missed out on Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United on Saturday as he was operated – although he didn’t specify the deals of what happened.

Images on social media showed him lying in a hospital bed with his left foot in a cast and heavily inflamed.

Although he wasn’t part of the match day squad, the Spaniard wanted to tune in and watch his teammates but following a heavy day of surgery it was a step too far for the defender, who promptly fell asleep mid-game.

“Time to come back stronger,” Cucurella wrote on Instagram, which included a second photo of him stood up in the corridor of the hospital on crutches.

Pochettino has struggled for options at full back for large parts of the season.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James would both be first choice full backs however the duo are ruled out with long-term injuries while Malo Gusto and Cucurella have failed to hold regular starting spots.

“When you want to build something you need solid foundations which sometimes are affected because of the nature of the circumstances. You dig the hole and there is water, it is not because of the company.

“An unexpected situation which delays the possibility to move quicker than you expected. Unfortunately we received too many hits against us.”

